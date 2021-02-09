MMA2 embarks on multi million naira terminal upgrade

…acquires N235m x-ray machines

The terminal is the first successful public private partnership initiative in Nigeria

Nigeria’s flagship privately operated airport terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, has embarked on a massive upgrade of its X-ray machine and air conditioning systems for passengers’ safety, security and comfort among other facilities.

The terminal, the first successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Nigeria, has changed the face of the aviation industry, leading to airlines and passengers now demanding better services from government-run airports.

Consequently, the privately funded terminal by businessman and lawyer, Dr. Wale Babalakin, has just acquired $500,000 sizeable number of Xray machines to enhance and accelerate the screening of passengers and cargoes.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Mikail Mumuni, stated that the massive resources were also being deployed to upgrade the air conditioning system for the comfort of passengers using the facility.

The BASL spokesman said the ongoing upgrade of facilities was part of the company’s determination to continue to give Nigeria the best airport terminal that is comparable to those available in the developed economies.

His words: “To satisfy our customers, we had to buy 50 per cent of the money required for the importation of the Xray machines from the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was only able to allocate 50 per cent to us.

“This, when added to the amount spent on the air conditioners, is a huge investment on our part, especially at this pandemic period when businesses are at low ebb and considering the fact that BASL is not a beneficiary of the Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliatives to the aviation sector.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria in 2000 embarked on a process of reforms in the aviation sector, including transferring the responsibility of the development, financing, management and operations of Nigerian airports to the private sector.

In 2003, Bi-Courtney Limited was awarded the concession by the Federal Government to develop, finance, manage and operate the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, Lagos (and ancillary assets) under a Design- Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) arrangement.

The project description included the airport terminal building, a multi-storey car park, an apron, a four-star hotel and a conference centre. This was the first major DBOT project of such size in Nigeria and it marked the birth of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2).

Under this arrangement, Bi-Courtney Limited designed the new airport terminal, raised the required funding, constructed and equipped the terminal and will operate the facility exclusively for 36 years.

The terminal was inaugurated on April 7, 2007 by then President Olusegun Obasanjo and flight operations commenced on May 7, 2007. MMA2 handles about 75 per cent of domestic flights in Lagos. In early 2009, the terminal was granted a pioneer status by the Federal Government as the first BOT project of its magnitude in the area of infrastructure development.

The terminal has the capacity to facilitate four million passengers per annum with its modern technological innovations, which include the Common Users Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), self-service check-in kiosks, Automated Access Gates and the Baggage Reconciliation System (BRS). MMA2 is the first and only terminal to deploy such in Nigeria and the West and Central Africa.

Experts noted that the courage to maintain the facility amidst stiff opposition is a lesson for private investors wishing to invest in the concession opportunities now available by the government.

BASL’s attitude is constantly inspired Babalakin’s (SAN) vision to keep the focus on sustaining a terminal of standard to the Nigerian flying public amidst all the ongoing intrigues.

