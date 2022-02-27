News

Mmahu killings: Imo lawmaker, monarch fingered as sponsors of killer-gang

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Fresh angles have emerged in the recent brutal killing of seven indigenes of Mmahu community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

 

The development followed the confessional statement made by one of the suspects arrested by the police, Mr. Temple Nwokocha who categorically named the lawmaker representing the area in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Hercules Okoro and the traditional ruler of Mmahu community, Eze Augustine Iwuogu as the financiers of the killer-gang behind the serial killings in Mmahu.

 

In a video of the suspect under interrogation at the Police command, Nwokocha who was arrested in one of the hideouts of the killergang stated that Osinachi Ogbiri, the gang leader who is now at large, is his uncle and operates with assorted firearms including AK-47, G3, Pump-Action rifle and Double-Barrelled rifle.

 

He explained that the fleeing Osinachi is a member of a criminal gang that runs two terror camps at Etekwuru and Opokuma, all in Ohaji-Egbema Council area of the state. He noted that Osinachi was making money while serving time at Owerri prison, and sending the money home for building projects.

 

 

It will be recalled that slightly more than a week ago, seven persons including the President-General of Mmahu community and his Secretary were gruesomely murdered by a gang of killers led by four escapee convicts – Osinachi Ogbiri, Obinna Asobia, Livingstone Abaziem and Ugo Nwabugwu – all of who have been alleged to work at the instance of some prominent people in the community.

 

The Councillor and leader of Egbema Ward in Ohaji/ Egbema council area had earlier cried out that the lives of people in the community were no longer safe. Hon. Camilus Okoro in a press conference had pointedly accused the member representing the Ohaji/ Egbema State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Hercules Okoro and his cousin, who is the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Augustine Iwuogu as being responsible for the killings in the community.

 

The Councillor also alleged that the head of the anti-Cult Squad in the area, Ubi Ettah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police has gone rogue. Ubi Ettah, he maintained, is on the pay roll of Hon. Hercules Okoro, adding that the Police man had refused to respond to the distress call by the people especially by the late President General of the community who himself was shot dead by the gunmen after coming to meet Ubi and urge him to protect the lives of his people.

 

He also stated that DSP Ubi Ettah had hastened to mislead the state Police command that what was happening in Mmahu, was a cult war and not the politically contrived killings by a few men.

 

