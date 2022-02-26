Mmahu killings: Imo lawmaker, monarch in trouble, as suspect names sponsors of killer-gang

Fresh angles have emerged in the recent brutal killing of seven indigenes of Mmahu community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The new development followed the confessional statement made by one of the suspects arrested by the Police, Mr. Temple Nwokocha, who categorically named the lawmaker representing the area in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Hercules Okoro, and the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Augustine Iwuogu as the financiers of the killer-gang behind the serial killings in Mmahu.

In a video of the suspect under interrogation at the Police command, Nwokocha, who was arrested in one of the hideouts of the killer-gang, stated that Osinachi Ogbiri, the gang leader who is now at large, is his uncle and operates with assorted firearms including AK-47, G3, pump-action rifle and double-barrelled rifle.

He explained that the fleeing Osinachi is a member a criminal gang that runs two terror camps at Etekwuru and Opokuma, all in Ohaji-Egbema Council area of the state.

He noted that Osinachi was making money while serving time at Owerri prison, and sending the money home for building projects.