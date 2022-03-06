Mmahu killings: My hands are clean, says Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Ohaji-Egbema State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Heclus Okoro has denied allegations of complicity in the serial killings in Mmahu community, in Ohaji-E bema Council area. Okoro said the accusation against him is a plot to drag him into a scandal he knows nothing about.

While noting that the killings in Mmahu is traceable to a lingering land dispute between one Tony Okanne and a prison escapee and murder suspect, Osy Ogbiri, he stressed that the plan to drag his name into the killings is “a failed plot and an unmarketable blackmail because the truth must prevail.”

Okoro however disclosed that since 2008, Osy Ogbiri and Tony Okanne have been locked in a family land dispute which led to

the killings of many people in Mmahu Autonomous Community because of their alleged links to cult groups.

He said: “At some point, Tony Okanne’s people succeeded in arresting Osy Ogbiri and he was dumped in prison, Awaiting Trial for 13 years. It was not until the April 2021 Owerri jail break that Osy Ogbiri escaped from prison.

“Osy’s escape from prison rekindled the rivalry and both of them and their groups started their confrontations again from where they stopped. Both parties defied the community and refused to appear before the community’s peace panel.

“Speaking with the committee on phone, Osy Ogbiri opened up that it was the land dispute and sundry rivalry that are fueling the conflict. “As the committee was still working, Tony Okanne involved the military (Army) and they struck but missed Osy. One soldier was killed in that operation.

The next attack of Osy Ogbiri was this recent outing where he killed seven men loyal to Tony Okanne’s group, and that is all I know about this matter.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...