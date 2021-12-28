News

MMC wins NEDC peace competition

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has organised sport competitions for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) youths across the 27 local government areas of Borno State. Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) Football Club emerged winner of the Peace Cup competition after beating Kukawa Football Club. NEDC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said: “The competition is to encourage our youths and engage them in meaningful activities as they plan to return to their respective communities.” Governor Babagana Zulum, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Martd Hussaini, assured the body of the state government’s continued support towards sport development.

 

Our Reporters

