Business

MNJTF eliminates 300 terrorists in 30 encounters in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Saturday said it eliminated 300 Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in the fringes of North East Lake Chad. Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, the Chief of Military Public Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’Djamena, who said this in a statement released in Maiduguri, said the terrorists were killed in 30 separate encounters.

 

Adegoke said that the Force Commander, Gen. Abdul Khalifa stated this during an appraisal meeting with all Commanders of the MNJTF drawn from all sectors. Khalifa said that the meeting was designed to appraise the operations so far in preparation for the next decisive stage. He said that an increasing dependence on Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by the insurgents was noted and necessary counter measures were proffered.

 

“About four IED making factories were destroyed in the course of the operations so far.” He praised the decisive role of the Air component of the MNJTF/ Operation Hadin Kai for the remarkable role it played in taking out several enemy camps, equipment and commanders.

 

The force commander said the latest being Abu Ibrahim, an ISWAP leader ( Khalifa) in the Lake Chad Tunbumas, who was a leader before in the Timbuktu General areas.

 

He said that the achievement was recorded due to the synergy and cooperation with Operation Hadin Kai . According to him, more than 52,000 terrorists comprising fighters, those conscripted by force, and their families have surrendered in the MNJTF and Op Hadin Kai areas of operational responsibility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CSR: Shell gifts lab to Rivers’ special school

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners. “The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 […]
Business

Oil theft: The feud, the failure, the seizure

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF,

While Shell and AITEO are engaged in legal fireworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) counts losses to crude theft. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines the state of crude theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria   Legal fireworks between Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd and Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd […]
Business

SEC seeks more pension funds investment in capital market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called for more pension funds to be invested in the nation’s capital market to help ginger the country’s economy.   The Director- General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos, said pension managers were supposed to invest significant amount of their portfolio in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica