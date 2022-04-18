MNJTF kills 100 terrorists in Lake Chad

No fewer than 100 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province( ISWAP) terrorists, including10keycommandershave been killed by Troops of the MultinationalJointtaskForce( MNJTF) in Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement yesterday, said the forces successfully hittheenclavesinawell-coordinated land and air offensives.

Dole said the offensives were conducted under “Operation Lake Sanity”, jointoperationsinvolving the MNJTF troops from Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon and troops fromOperationHadinKai(OPHKNigeria).

He said the operation also included the combined Air Task Forces of MNJTF and OPHK, other security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). Dole said the troops raided the insurgents’ dens in Zanari, Arina Woje, which served as major fabrication workshops and several other locations around the Islands from different corridors in the last one week.

According to him, the terrorists were neutralized, following intelligence -driven lethal air strikes in the Lake Chad islands by the combined air taskforces. “Some of the commanders include Abubakar Dan Buduma, Abubakar Shuwa, Abu Ali and Abu Jubrilla among others.

“Relatedly, sophisticated weapons of different calibres including a105mmartillerypiece, severalca noes/boats, motorcycles, bicycles, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making factories and bunkers were destroyed. “In the course of the operation, a significant number of innocent citizens, mostly women and children held captive by the criminals, were rescued.

“Large quantities of food stuff (grains), fuel dumps, illicit drugs, terrorists’ uniforms and other households materials were recovered and destroyed immediately,” he said.

MNJTF spokesman said that logistics and foodstuffs, including several bags of maize and beans, motorcycles, some immobilised military and civil vehicles, were discoveredatFedondiyasettlement in a clearance operation. He said that equipment, like grinding machines, vehicle fabrication tools andmilitaryuniforms, were also destroyed and set ablaze in the location.

According to him, it was obvi ously a big Boko Haram /ISWAP camp having another large IED making and vehicle borne IED making factory that was cleverly camouflaged to prevent detection from the air. Dole said the MNJTF troops on clearance patrols in Kimeguna near the Lake Chad in Niger Republic accosted terrorists logisticians ferrying 457 bags of fish in several carts.

He said the bags of fish were immediately destroyed in line with the MNJTF standing operating procedure, adding that the suspects were currently being profiled.

According tohim, theobviously frustratedBHT/ISWAPcriminals have resorted to indiscriminate laying of IEDs and use of vehicle borne explosive devices attacks. He said the troops had encountered four of such attacks, saying that18soldiersincludinganofficer hadbeenwoundedintheseattacks.

Dole added that the wounded had been evacuated to various militarymedical facilitiesfortreatment, while three soldiers and one member of the CJTF paid the supreme sacrifice. According to Dole, the Force Commander (FC) MNJTF, Maj.- Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, commended his deputy, sector commanders, officers and men of MNJTF and other operations, including the CJTF for their courage and commitment.

Dole said Ibrahim paid tribute to thetroops whopaidthe supreme sacrifice and prayed for quick recovery of the wounded heroes. Ibrahim urged the troops to be resolute and bold to finally eradicate the criminals from the Lake Chadareasandpromisedcontinuous logistics support to the troops.

The force commander advised the terrorists to lay down their arms like thousands of their colleagueswhohaddonesoinsteadof pursuing a futile and failed cause.

