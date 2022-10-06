MNOs account for 99.9% Internet service, ISPs 0.1%

Mobile Network Operators have continued to ride over the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as MNOs continue to account for the larger percentage of Internet service at the expense of the ISPs. A data recently released by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) revealed that as of July, this year, MNOs accounted for 99.86 per cent of the internet service while the ISPs provided a meagre of 0.14 per cent of the service. The MNOs had a total of 151 million active internet subscriptions, while the core ISPs had 210,597 active internet customers. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the country’s current broadband penetration as at June 2022 stands at 44.30 per cent with more than 84 million internet subscriptions in the country.

The domination of the sector by the MNOs has forced many ISPs out of the market since especially the small and medium scale ones as they faced stiff competition with the MNOs. With additional 38 companies recently licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the internet service providers operating in Nigeria has increased to 225.

They are to be competing with the mobile network operators in the provision of internet to the myriad of Nigerian data users and push internet penetration. As of December, 2021, the total number of internet services providing firms in Nigeria was 187. The ISPs complained that the big mobile operators – MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile are affecting their business negatively since they (the MNOs) provide the same services in the retail market at cheaper rates at their (ISPs) own loss.

While only few of them are still active, the NCC disclosed that a greater number of the ISPs have been forced out of market. Other factors affecting them include low internet access in the Northern region of the country due to security challenges; challenges of Right of Way (RoW) and conclusion of standardisa-tion with state governments; multiple taxation; deployment of Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) compatible to all service providers; lack of company Corporate Code of Governance to lack of code of practice for Internet Service provision. Meanwhile, stakeholders who spoke with New Telegraph, called on the regulatory agency to create the enabling environment for ISPs to thrive. The Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the big four operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile), had taken over the business of ISPs in Nigeria.

He said: “The big operators are doing wholesale and at the same time, doing retailing. This is affecting the smaller operators like the ISPs. If the big operators who are supposed to be doing wholesale, are also doing retailing, what will happen to the smaller operators who are supposed to be doing the retail? This legislation is not working well for the smaller operators and if we are not careful, the smaller operators will be thrown under the table.” Adebayo, however, tasked the NCC to enforce strict regulation, adding that, the environment is hostile to the smaller operators.

In the same vein, the chief operating officer, WTES Projects Ltd, Chidi Ajuzie said the tier 1 ISPs have deep pockets, adding that, they have the capacity to take over the business of the tier2/3 ISPs. “Technically, this is what has happened and that is why we have less than 200 active ISPs in Nigeria, of which 60 per cent of them are struggling,” Ajuzie added. Ajuzie, however, called on ISPs to look into other areas to sustain their business.

He urged ISPs to leverage on open access-rollouts and partnership, reduce legacy CAPEX and OPEX, expand serviceable footprint, consolidate multi-vendor maintenance, reduce risk and high cost and maintain integration for end-to-end broadband, among others. Also speaking on behalf of the service providers recently, the Chief Executive Officer of VDT Communications Limited, Mr. David Omoniyi, appealed to the government and NCC to find a way of regulating the market. According to him, the ISPs, who could be classified as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the telecoms market, are dying by the day.

“Indigenous ISPs are disappearing, more than 200 have been licensed so far by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), but only a few of them are still operating. They are largely SMEs and need support to survive,” he said. While emphasising the role of the ISPs in the country’s quest for ubiquitous broadband, Omoniyi added that the implementation of the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 requires the input of every stakeholder to succeed, hence the ISPs, which play significant roles in taking the services to the last mile must be supported.

“We need to carry everybody along and one way is to keep the ISPs alive. We need the majority of them around to keep employing people and to take the service closer to the people. There is a need for targeted intervention for them to survive,” he added. However, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta said the agency is working tirelessly to tackle the challenges that have marred the operation of the ISPs in Nigeria, adding that “deliberate policies and regulations are being looked at in the Commission to ensure that ISPs and other smaller players in the industry thrive.”

