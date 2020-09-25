Arts & Entertainments

Mo Abudu tackles human trafficking with Òlòtūré

Netflix launches a series of Nigerian productions to audiences worldwide. One of them is ‘Òlòturé’, a powerful art-nouveau-style movie centred around human trafficking in Nigeria. Set in Lagos, ‘Òlòturé’ is the story of a young, naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling with ruthless traders and pimps, Òlòturé finds warmth and friendship with Blessing, Linda and Beauty, the prostitutes she lives with. However, she gets drawn into their lifestyle and finds it difficult to cope. In her quest to uncover the truth, this rookie reporter pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

EbonyLife Films Executive Producer, Mo Abudu, says tackling a controversial, globally important topic like human trafficking was a challenge – but a necessary one. “Òlòturé explores a world very few people know anything about, and that had to be dealt with in a particular way. “It’s not a documentary, but it addresses real issues most of our society doesn’t see, harnessing the talents of some of the country’s top actors and filmmakers to produce a film that is both intelligent and profound – and breaks bold new genre and stylistic ground for Nollywood,” she says.

