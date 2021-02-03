Mob beats rapist to coma after raping, plucking victim’s eyes.

A rapist has been beaten to coma in Akure, the Ondo State capital, after raping and plucking the eyes of his victim out.

It was learnt that the suspect, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was beaten by a mob who descended on him after committing the crime.

With the suspect yet to wake up from coma, an eyewitness stated that he committed the crime at Oluwatuyi area of Akure.

One of the residents of the area, who crave anonymity, said that, it was the arrival of policemen that prevented the suspected rapist from being lynched alive.

The resident maintained that the suspect, who was confirmed to be from Benue, could not say his name or where he resides within the state.

Meanwhile, both the victim and the rapist were taken to the Police Clinic in Akure where they are still in a state of unconsciousness.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the victim’s family was yet to be found.

Like this: Like Loading...