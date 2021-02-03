Metro & Crime

Mob beats rapist to coma after raping, plucking victim’s eyes.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A rapist has been beaten to coma in Akure, the Ondo State capital, after raping and plucking the eyes of his victim out.
It was learnt that the suspect, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was beaten by a mob who descended on him after committing the crime.
With the suspect yet to wake up from coma, an eyewitness stated that he committed the crime at Oluwatuyi area of Akure.
One of the residents of the area, who crave anonymity, said that, it was the arrival of policemen that prevented the suspected rapist from being lynched alive.
The resident maintained that the suspect, who was confirmed to be from Benue, could not say his name or where he resides within the state.
Meanwhile, both the victim and the rapist were taken to the Police Clinic in Akure where they are still in a state of unconsciousness.
Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the victim’s family was yet to be found.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Katsina records 95,000 disasters, 390 000 IDPs in five years – SEMA

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

More than 95,880 cases of fire, flood, rain storm and armed banditry disasters were recorded between 2016 and 2020 across Katsina State. Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, the state’s Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Katsina on Monday.   Nasamu said within the period under review, the […]
Metro & Crime

45-year-old woman commits suicide in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

  A 45-year-old woman and mother of five, Ifeoma Otubo has committed suicide in Ebonyi State. The  woman took her life on  Sunday, reportedly by hanging herself on a mango tree behind her house at Okposi Umuoghara, in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state. It was alleged that the  woman  had some time in 2014 attempted to […]
Metro & Crime

Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again lamented a situation where the impact of oil exploration is not felt by the people of the state while others benefit from the outcome of the production, calling for a reversal of the trend. He described as unfair and unjust the revenue sharing formula between the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica