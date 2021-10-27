Mob lynches suspected bandits’ informant, wife, son, burn house in Kaduna

…El-Rufai orders thorough investigation

Three persons, a man, his wife and son have been lynched by a mob in Kaduna State. The mob had accused the family of collaborating with bandits to undertake recent kidnapping in the area. The attack took place at Zangon Aya community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack, adding that “Investigations into the incident are in progress.” Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs also said the mob went ahead to burn the house of the suspected informant.

He said, “Security agencies have reported the killing of a man, his wife and son, by lynch mob in Zangon Aya community, Igabi Local Government Area. According to the report, “Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife Binta Abdullahi and son Hassan Abdullahi, were killed when a mob stormed their home on Monday afternoon. “The mob action was in response to the trio’s suspected collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area. After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who expressed sadness and, “deep worry at the violent actions of the citizens, strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings.” He stressed that, “lawful means alone should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm. “The governor directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident, and urged citizens to maintain order. He cautioned against stereotyping of any sort, and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies.”

