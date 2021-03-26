Mob murders man for killing friend over girlfriend

An angry mob has beaten to death a 35-year-old man, Segun Afuye, at Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State. The incident occurred about noon on Wednesday at a party. Afuye accused his friend, Elewure Sodiq, of sleeping with his girlfriend. He then stabbed Sodiq to death. A witness told our correspondent on the phone said they were both at the party when Afuye accused Sodiq of sleeping with his girlfriend identified simply as Kafayat and then stabbed him on the neck with a broken bottle. He said: “Sodiq died on the spot before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Sodiq’s friends who were at the party, angrily pounced on Afuye and beat him mercilessly. He was rescued by the police, but died before they got to the hospital. “That was how the two of them died because of a girl. It was a pathetic situation on the fateful day.” It was also learnt that some angry youths in the community went to Kafayat’s house with the aim of beating and disgracing her. Police were said to have gone after the organisers of the party.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the incident occurred at a party at Mafoluku, Oshodi area. Adejobi said the two friends were at a party on Wednesday, when one of them, Afuye, stabbed Sodiq to death. According to him, some angry people at the party pounced on Afuye and beat him to death. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

