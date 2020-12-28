Mob sets 2 ablaze in Ibadan, as police deplore jungle justice

Angry mob on Monday set ablaze two persons in the Molete and Oke-Ado areas of the Ibadan, the state capital, New Telegraph learnt.

The incident was on Monday evening confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command where the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the incidents occurred around 9.a.m while one of them was rescued by the Amotekun corp members.

The statement according to the Police read that: “Two persons were set ablazed by angry mob both at ASAS Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan today

28/12/2020 at about 0900 hrs, while one other was rescued by Amotekun team, handed to the Police and treated at the Police Clinic Eleyele.

“Sequel to this, investigation has commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the action of the angry mob.

“Notwithstanding, act of jungle justice is condemned in strong term as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

“When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate into what all and sundry will not be able to curb thereafter and many innocent lives will be terminated unjustly. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those that are taking laws into their hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the laws catches up with them.”

Like this: Like Loading...