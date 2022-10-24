Mob sets 2 suspected thieves ablaze in Uyo

Irate youths have set two young men ablaze on Itam market and Idoro road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly stealing a phone and the other for stealing a plasma television belonging to one of the pentecostal churches.

It was gathered that the alleged thief burnt at Itam Junction was caught when he snatched an Android phone from his victim and the owner raised the alarm which attracted youths who apprehended him and immediately poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

An eyewitness, Bassey Etim said the phone thief struggled to escape from the fire, after he was set on ablaze as his clothes were burnt while his skin peeled, but he was still breathing at the time police arrived.

“It was when he was still struggling to escape with the burns that police patrol team arrived the scene and bundled him into their van.

“I doubt if he will survive at the station, because he was seriously burnt before the police intervened,” he said.

Continuing, he said the plasma television thief was not lucky as he was caught by Vigilance group on Idoro road after he had removed the TV set from the church. Bassey said the plasma TV thief who was identified as a petty trader that bakes chin chin, buns, egg roll in Idoro confessed to have been stealing from the church.

He said the alleged thief was caught at about 2 am on Saturday by the Vigilance group at Idoro after he successfully removed the plasma TV and called a mini bus driver to carry it to their buyer.

“The Vigilance group intercepted the bus with the plasma TV and he confessed that it was removed from the church. “They called the church pastor who identified the TV set and took it back while the thief was set ablaze.”

When contacted, Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Mcdon confirmed the two incidents, adding that the police was investigating the matter to bring the perpetrators of jungle justice to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatayo had warned the public against jungle justice and the incidents are still being investigated,” he said

