Mob sets armed robber ablaze in Ibadan

One of two armed robbers who dispossessed a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) of his bike in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday, was beaten to coma and later set ablaze by angry mob. The incident was confirmed by the Divisional Police Officer of Oluyole Police Station, who said “two hoodlums robbed an Okada rider of his TVS motorcycle at Olomi area of Ibadan and took to their heels.

Luck eventually ran out on them and they were caught by other riders who were on their trail at 110 Roundabout area of Odo-Ona Ibadan. “The mob descended on the two armed robbers and before the arrival of the Police, they had unleashed mayhem on them.

One ran away, while the other was beaten mercilessly and set ablaze thereafter,” the DPO revealed. He, however, condemned the act of jungle justice, which he said, “has been common lately. It is condemned in its totality among Okada riders and any other groups.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, also condemned the act, saying: “It should be viewed with all seriousness, else situation will degenerate beyond control. Suspects are supposed to be handed over to the Police for investigation and prosecution to allow dignity in our society.”

