Mob sets cement truck ablaze for crushing pupil to death

An angry mob yesterday set ablaze a cement-laden truck belonging to one of the cement companies for crushing a secondary student to death. The incident happened in Ilaro, Yewa South Local government area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

TRACE PRO added that the incident occurred after the student closed from the school at Sabo junction in Ilaro. Akinbiyi said the mob also vandalised the truck of fire service which came to put out the fire. He attributed the cause of the accident to loss of control due to excessive speeding. According to him, the truck loaded with bags of cement was burnt beyond recognition. He said: “The presumed dead had been deposited to mortuary in Ilaro General Hospital.

