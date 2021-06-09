Mob sets kidnapper, thief ablaze in Lagos, Benue

Angry residents of Agege in Lagos State yesterday set a man ablaze over alleged kidnapping. Also yesterday, an angry mob set a young man on fire at the Wurukum Market, Makurdi, Benue State, for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked at the entrance of the market. The Lagos mob also torched the suspected kidnapper’s Golf car at Mulero bus stop about 8.17am.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that policemen attached to Elere Police Division received a distress call that some suspected kidnappers were being mobbed. Adejobi said before the police could get to the scene, the alleged suspect and his Golf car had already been set ablaze by an angry mob.

He said: “The police operatives then rescued other members of the kidnapping gang who had already been beaten and attacked with cutlass by the mob numbering about 2,000. “In an attempt to rescue the other suspects, the angry mob attacked policemen, but we eventually rescued them and took them to hospital for treatment.” Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, again condemned the act of jungle justice and called for discreet investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, a team of the Community Volunteer Guards (CVG) arrested a suspected kidnapper in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The owner of the motorcycle had parked it and entered the Wurukum Market to buy some items when the man attempted to steal the bike. The thief used his own key to start the motorcycle and was about to take off when an onlooker shouted “thief, thief”. The thief started running away. Witnesses said the suspected thief had not run far when irate youths pounced on him and set him ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident. Anene warned members of the public against taking laws into their hands to perpetrate jungle justice but should always report to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action. She said: “There are legal means of handling such issues. The public should desist from the habit of jungle justice but should hand over such victims of crime to the police for onward prosecution by law agencies.

This will rather help the society more than jungle justice.” The suspected thief was the third person set ablaze at Wurukum in recent times over attempt to steal motorcycles. The suspected kidnapper in Benue State was arrested during an encounter with the CVG officials while another gang member escaped with injuries. The CVG commander also sustained gunshot injury in the encounter. The suspect, John Ameh (24), from Okpanehe in Adoka District, Otukpo Local Government Area, was arrested around Dr. John Adah College of Health Technology. The arrest followed a rescue operation by the Otukpo Local Government CVG after the kidnappers had abducted two people – Mr. Dennis Nwakwara and Mr. Elaigwu Ameh.

