Mob sets man ablaze for killing rice farmer

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and decapitation of a rice farmer at Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known yesterday when responding to media enquiries on the incident. Ndukwe who confirmed the killing said, “A case of murder/jungle justice reported at Nenwe Police Division is being investigated, please.”

Sources disclosed to journalists that the alleged perpetrator of the crime had been killed and burnt by angry mob. But before he was killed, he was alleged to have confessed that he killed the farmer because they had unsettled misunderstanding and he decided to kill him in order to teach him a lesson. The victim identified as Mr Ngozi Ogbuewu, hails from Umuekuma, Ugwuokpa, Emudo – Nenwe It was gathered that a young man of about 25 years old, identified as Ifeanyi Ubah, a native of Nomeh in Nkanu East Council Area of the state had gone to Ugwuokpa Village in Emudo Nenwe, a neighbouring community and killed his victim who was returning from his rice farm with his wife.

