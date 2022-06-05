Mob sets man ablaze over alleged blasphemy in Abuja

There was palpable tension yesterday in Lugbe District, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when some Islamic fanatics burnt one of the local vigilance personnel to death for alleged blasphemous comments on Islam.

This is coming few weeks after a 200 level Student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel was stoned and also burnt to death by angry Muslim mobs.

The Abuja victim, identified as Ahmad Usman, a member of the local vigilante within the Tippa Garage in Lugbe Federal Housing Estate, was said to have had an argument with one of the Islamic clerics in the area, who accused him of blasphemous comments.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Islamic cleric allegedly mobilised over 200 Islamic fanatics who lynched the victim to death, by stoning and burning him with used vehicle tyres. Confirming the incident, FCT Police Command Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh said Usman was pursued to the makeshift vigilance group office located within the area, before disarming and attacking him.

Adeh noted that a Squad of the Police was immediately drafted to the area, but could not rescue the victim as he died due to the degrees of injuries he sustained from the fire.

According to the Police, normalcy had been restored to the area, while investigation had commenced to track down the people behind the dastard act.

“The Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday, while warning against the indiscriminate act of self-help in obtaining justice known as Jungle justice, stated that adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of this crude and dastardly act.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...