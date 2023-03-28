News

Mobaby, Access Bank partner, distributes 3000 birthing kits

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore Comment(0)

Mobaby Care Nigeria, a mother and childcare brand that manufac- tures and distributes safe and natural body, hair, and hygiene solutions in partner- ship with Access Bank has distributed 3000 birthing kits across Kano, Nasarawa and Abuja.

To mark this year’s Inter- national Women’s Day, the Mobaby Care Nigeria, noted that the feat was to boost the increasing attention and commitment by policymakers globally to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the founder of Mobaby Care Nigeria, Maryam Adebola-Salami, collaborating with Access Bank fully funded project revealed during its ‘Project Uwar’ camping across 30 communities in Northern Nigeria the need for more women to get involved in safe birthing processes.

She said: “The risk of maternal and infant disease and death can be decreased by reducing delivery-related com- plications, increasing access to high-quality health care (like training received by local midwives), and promoting and supporting breastfeeding and safe birthing environments.”

Martins Adegboyega

