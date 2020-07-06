Mobile court orders 5 traders to cut grass in Edo Government’s House

A

Uselu Mobile Court in Egor Local Government area of Edo State on Friday ordered five traders to serve community service by cutting grass at Government House’s premises as punishment for displaying their wares in an unauthorised place.

The court also ordered two drivers, who parked their vehicles in an unauthorised place to pay N10, 000 each without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Aigbokhaode Ayo, said that the traders and drivers, who were apprehended at the Ugbowo and Uselu axis of the state, pleaded guilty to the offences and accordingly urged the court to summarily try and sentence them.

Consequently, the Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr. Mutairu Oare, pronounced them guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

He directed the convicts to cut grasses at the Government House premises in Benin for one hour for three days as community services as their punishment.

Oare held that the sentence was meted out in compliance with the State Government’s non-custodial regulation.

While the Chief Magistrate gave the convicted traders an option to pay fines ranging between N1,500 and N3,000 and ordered that the vehicles be impounded until the convicted drivers paid N10,000 fine.

He held that officers at the correctional centres should supervise the convicts to serve out their punishment if they failed to pay the prescribed fines.

Like this: Like Loading...