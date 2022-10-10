Business

‘Mobile money transactions account for 70% of low-income economies’ GDP

The value of mobile money transactions accounted for 70 per cent of the GDP in low-income economies as of 2021, up from 40 per cent a year ago, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Fund, which stated this in its Financial Access Survey (FAS) report, noted that in other markets where mobile money is not as popular, the use of mobile and internet banking services has increased significantly.

In middle-income markets alone, the number of mobile and internet banking transactions doubled, while the value of mobile and internet banking grew from 225 per cent of GDP to 324 per cent of GDP between 2019 and 2021. A greater adoption of digital finance is also observed in low-income countries, where the number of mobile money accounts per 1,000 adults has  grown by about 30 per cent over the same period.

According to the IMF, the importance of digital financial services increased during the onset of the pandemic, “given the minimal physical contact permitted during lockdowns and the high levels of mobile money penetration among the unbanked populations.”

“This trend seems to have continued in the second year of the pandemic,” the Bretton Woods institution said. With more consumers now opting for non-traditional channels, the number of commercial bank branches per 100,000 adults and ATMS per 100,000 adults has been declining in recent years.

Countries in Europe have seen the largest reduction in the number of ATMs. The decline in banks’ physical presence is also a result of cost-cutting measures by financial institutions.

“The pandemic has disrupted the traditional way of accessing financial services, prompting greater use of digital finance,” the IMF said. It added: “(Data shows) a transition from traditional financial access points such as bank branches and ATMs to mobile agents and retail agent outlets in some developing economies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

