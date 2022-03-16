Business

Mobile payment app scams surge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mobile payment app scams are on the rise, according to research from ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based energy company Exelon Corp. The firm, which announced this in a press statement, said it received more than 240 reports of scams from customers last month, adding that the scammers typically contact customers over phone to demand payments through a mobile payment app or face disconnection of service. “Scammers keep adding new tools like payment apps to take advantage of unsuspecting victims,” Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB)serving Chicago and Northern Illinois, said in

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

Posted on Author Reporter

  WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook (FB.O) unit to break privacy protections, sources said. The case, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of […]
Business

Vessels lift N113.6bn natural gas to Asia, Europe

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite weak demand and low prices, Nigeria has commenced export of 675,691 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N113.6billion ($252.37million) this month to various destinations. The gas, which has started leaving Onne Port, is being ferried by 10 vessels as price hit $373.5 per tonnes in China. Although some cargoes have taken longer […]
Business

Entrenching resilient corporate governance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is the entrenchment of sound corporate governance for companies operating in Nigeria, CHRIS UGWU writes Weak corporate governance practice in both public and private companies has contributed a large extent to the slow pace of development in the Nigerian capital market like its counterparts in other African nations. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica