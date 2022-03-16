Mobile payment app scams surge

Mobile payment app scams are on the rise, according to research from ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based energy company Exelon Corp. The firm, which announced this in a press statement, said it received more than 240 reports of scams from customers last month, adding that the scammers typically contact customers over phone to demand payments through a mobile payment app or face disconnection of service. “Scammers keep adding new tools like payment apps to take advantage of unsuspecting victims,” Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB)serving Chicago and Northern Illinois, said in
Related Articles
WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy
WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook (FB.O) unit to break privacy protections, sources said. The case, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of […]
Vessels lift N113.6bn natural gas to Asia, Europe
Despite weak demand and low prices, Nigeria has commenced export of 675,691 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N113.6billion ($252.37million) this month to various destinations. The gas, which has started leaving Onne Port, is being ferried by 10 vessels as price hit $373.5 per tonnes in China. Although some cargoes have taken longer […]
Entrenching resilient corporate governance
A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is the entrenchment of sound corporate governance for companies operating in Nigeria, CHRIS UGWU writes Weak corporate governance practice in both public and private companies has contributed a large extent to the slow pace of development in the Nigerian capital market like its counterparts in other African nations. […]
