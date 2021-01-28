Mobile TB screening could reduce missed cases – Mrs Sanwo-Olu

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu, has launched three mobile chest X-ray vans to support Tuberculosis (TB) screening, active case search and improve TB diagnosis in Lagos Communities.

The mobile x-ray vans which will be moving round Lagos State to provide prompt chest x-ray services and effective diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) within the communities were manufactured to specification and are adequately equipped to effectively provide comprehensive on site screening, diagnosis and treatment for TB. Speaking at launch of the specialised vehicles, which held at the Evans Square, Lagos Mainland local government, Sanwo-Olu said Mobile X-ray vans were acquired by the State government in furtherance to its determination to explore innovative, efficient and latest practices in health care service delivery.

She disclosed that the State Government has also acquired 18 State-of-the-art X-ray machines evenly situated in 18 selected health care facilities across the State for TB Chest X-ray screening adding that citizens can go to any one of the facilities and get screened for TB, free of charge.

“It is hoped that the introduction of this Chest X-ray screening will bridge the gap of inadequate logistics for TB diagnosis, improve childhood TB diagnosis and ultimately bring TB diagnosis and care to the door steps of Lagosians.

“A total of 38,277 TB cases were missed in Lagos State in 2019 and it is hoped that the introduction of Lagos TB Chest X-ray screening will drastically reduce the number of missed TB cases in subsequent years,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu averred. While noting that TB case notification rate has progressively increased over the years in Lagos State, the Wife of the Governor who is also the State TB champion disclosed Lagos has over 1,249 TB direct observed treatment (DOTS) centers spread across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs which is geared towards increasing access to care.

“I want to state here that TB screening, diagnosis and treatment at any of these centers is entirely free. I also want to emphasise here that TB is totally curable”, she noted. The Wife of the Lagos State Governor appealed to citizens not to stigmatise anyone suspected of having TB but rather help them seek and access diagnosis and treatment at any of the DOTS centres close to their home. “I want to implore everyone to take the message of the fight against TB back home.

I say it once again that TB is curable and anyone suspected of having TB should not be stigmatised but rather the person should be directed to the nearest TB treatment DOTS center for diagnosis and treatment. The Lagos free TB Chest X-ray screening is here for your use,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the State Government is resolute in ensuring that Lagosians are appropriately empowered to become responsible for their health and well-being and take all necessary precautions to ensure that they are actively involved in the fight against communicable diseases such as TB in the State. Noting that it is imperative to prevent and reduce the burden of TB through awareness, early detection and prompt treatment of those affected, Abayomi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye said awareness, early detection and prompt treatment are keys to favorable outcomes.

