Mobile transfers hit N2.1trn in two months

The growing embrace of mobile financial transactions continued in January and February as bank customers in the country transferred a total of N2.1 trillion over mobile. The two months record represented 168 per cent growth between January and February this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents 164 per cent growth over N798 billion recorded in the same period last year. Last year, total mobile transfers across the country hit an all-time high of N8.06 trillion. With the two months record for this year, a new height may be recorded as more Nigerians embrace electronic payment. According to statistics released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the volume of mobile inter-scheme transactions also rose from 30.2 million in the first two months of 2021 to 68.5 million in the same period this year. This represented 126 per cent growth year-on-year. Analysis of the value of the transactions for the two months showed that the sum of N1.05 trillion was recorded in January this year, while transactions worth N1.09 trillion were carried out over the mobile platform in February. Similarly, the NIBSS data revealed that the value of bills paid through electronic channels rose to N424 billion in the two months. Compared with N317 billion recorded in the same period last year, this showed a 33.7 per cent increase. The volume of e-bills for the period, however, declined from 194,000 recorded in January and February 2021 to 172,000 in the same period this year. E-Bills Pay is an accountbased, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of Billers/Merchant recruited on the platform. Currently, the platform is used for payments such as utility bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees, and airtime top-up. According to NIBSS data, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash. Meanwhile, as more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks leading to a 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020. According to the fraud report recently released by NIBSS, the criminals are focusing more on the mobile payment system, hence, fraud attempts on mobile increased by 330 per cent between January and September 2020.

shift in attention to mobile may not be unconnected with the fact that many bank customers now rely on their mobile for financial transactions. This was also evident from the NIBBSS report on mobile transactions, which showed that bank customers transferred a total of N3.05 trillion through mobile in 2020. This came as an all-time, representing a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019. Aside from the mobile, NIBSS in the Q3’20 fraud report disclosed that the fraudsters are also targeting web payment and Point of Sales PoS) both of which recorded 173 per cent and 215 per cent increase in fraud attempts in the nine-month. According to the report, the financial system lost a total of N5.2 billion to fraudsters in nine months. It added that the fraudsters attempted attacks 46,126 times, and they were successful on 41,979 occasions, representing 91 per cent. NIBSS said: “The growing trend of financial fraud would continue as Nigeria further grows financial inclusion and customers become increasingly dependent on electronic channels for their day-to-day transactions.”

