Mobile transfers hit N4.2trn in 8 months – NIBSS

…surpass 2020 full-year record

Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N4.2 trillion over mobile devices in the last eight months, New Telegraph has learnt. The January to August record represents 162 per cent growth over N1.6 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

With this record, the value of mobile transfers in the eight months has surpassed the total value recorded in full-year 2020, which stood at N3.05 trillion.

According to statistics released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the volume of the mobile inter-scheme transactions also rose by 114 per cent from 75 million recorded between January and August last year to 161 million in the same period of 2021.

Analysis of the value of the transactions for the eight months showed that the sum of N390.5 billion was transferred via mobile in January this year.

In February, transactions worth N407.8 billion were carried over the mobile, while in March a total of N480.9 billion was recorded as mobile transfers. In April, a total of N502.7 billion were transferred by bank customers across the country, while the figure rose to N526.9 billion in May.

The data showed that a total of N603 billion was transferred via mobile in June. In July, mobile transactions valued at N665 billion were recorded, while the monthly figure of transfers rose to N719 billion in August.

Throughout last year, the total value of mobile transfers in the country stood at N3.05 trillion, hitting an all-time annual figure. With the eight months figure already surpassing that, a new record has been set this year. Similarly, the NIBSS data the value of bills paid through electronic channel rose to N1.4 trillion in the eight months.

Compared with N866 billion recorded in the same period last year, this represented a 69 per cent increase year-on-year. E-Bills Pay is an account-based, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of billers/mer-chant recruited on the platform.

Currently, the platform is used for payments such as utility bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees and airtime top-up. According to NIBSS data, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash.

Meanwhile, as more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks leading to a 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020.

According to the fraud report recently released by NIBSS, the criminals are focusing more on the mobile payment system, hence, fraud attempts on mobile increased by 330 per cent between January and September last year

The shift in attention to mobile may not be unconnected to the fact that many bank customers now rely on their mobile for financial transactions. This was also evident from the NIBBSS report on mobile transac-tions, which showed that bank customers transferred a total of N3.05 trillion through mobile in 2020. This came as an all-time, representing a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019.

Aside from the mobile, NIBSS in the Q3 2020 fraud report disclosed that the fraudsters are also targeting web payment and Point of Sales (PoS) both of which recorded 173 per cent and 215 per cent increase in fraud attempts in the nine-month.

According to the report, the financial system lost a total of N5.2 billion to fraudsters in nine months. It added that the fraudsters attempted attacks 46,126 times, and they were successful on 41,979 occasions, representing 91 per cent.

NIBSS said: “The growing trend of financial fraud would continue as Nigeria further grows financial inclusion and customers become increasingly dependent on electronic channels for their day-to-day transactions.

“It, therefore, urged financial institutions to be poised to promptly detect and block any of such fraudulent activity from negatively impacting the customer’s perception of their platforms and products, while also ensuring that customers are informed and perceptive enough to identify and reject any such offers.”

