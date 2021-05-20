Business

Mobile transfers hit N502bn in one month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Bank customers in Nigeria transferred a total of N502 billion over mobile in April, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the data released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), this came as the highest monthly mobile transactions since the beginning of the NIBSS mobile inter-scheme.

In the same month last year, the value of mobile transactions stood at N172 billion, making the April 2021 figure a 191 per cent increase. Compared with the previous month’s record, this also showed a 4.5 per cent growth over N480 billion recorded as mobile transfers in March this year. While the surge in the use of the mobile platform for financial transactions could also be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many to limit cash-based transactions, industry analysts said the growth indicated that efforts to deepen financial inclusion by banks, fintech, and telecommunications companies are yielding positive results. The NIBSS statistics showed that there was also a massive growth in the volume of mobile transactions when placed side by side with the figures in April 2020.

The volume of transactions in April this year stood at 18.3 million, a 157 per cent increase over 7.1 million recorded in the same period of 2020. Similarly, the NIBSS data showed that electronic payments through the various platforms made available by banks and facilitated by NIBSS sustained their gains in the period under review. Specifically, the value of bills paid through the electronic channel rose to N186 billion in April. Compared with N85 billion recorded in the same period last year, this represented a 118 per cent growth year-on-year.

The April figure was, however, a decline from N212 billion ebills payments recorded in March this year. E-Bills Pay is an accountbased, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of Billers/ Merchant recruited on the platform. Currently, the platform is used for payments such as utility bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees, and airtime top-ups. According to NIBSS data, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash. Meanwhile, NIBSS, in its 2020 Instant Payments Report, attested to the rising prefer-ence of mobile by Nigerians for financial transactions.

“On transaction channels, mobile remains the preferred channel with 43 per cent of total transactions, while USSD remains a close second with 35 per cent of transactions. These remain largely unchanged from 2019. This indicates that 78 per cent of total transfer transactions were carried out using a mobile device, NIBSS stated in the report. NIBSS added that mobile payments and USSD continued to experience steady growth, growing by 84 per cent and 80 per cent respectively year-on-year. “With 49.5 per cent smartphone ownership and an estimated 97 million mobile internet users, there are strong indications that mobile and USSD payments will see significant growth in the short-medium term,” the company stated. Data released earlier by NIBSS also indicated that there had been steady growth in the use of mobile for financial transactions in Nigeria.

According to the 2020 figure, a total of N3.05 trillion was transferred through mobile last year. Hitting an all-time, this represents a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019. The volume of the mobile inter-scheme transactions also rose significantly in the year. From 41.2 million transactions recorded in the previous year, mobile deals rose to 132.9 million in 2020. This represents a 223 per cent increase year-onyear.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Azman’s suspension frees space, eases route glut

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The suspension of Azman Air, albeit temporarily, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), over gross violation of air safety may have widened or opened the space for some other airlines that ply many of the strategic routes hitherto plied by the grounded carrier.   The carrier operates a high number of routes. It operates […]
Business

AFEX to boost food security with derivatives market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain. The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling of […]
Business

Naira weakens against dollar at I&E forex window

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira depreciated against the dollar yesterday at the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market, closing at N411 per dollar compared with N409/$1 on Monday, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Security Exchange. The local currency, however, remained stable at N482 per dollar on the parallel market, according to data […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica