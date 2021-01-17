Mobilise Nigerians towards nation’s progress, says Archbishop Ojo

General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church, has advised leaders at various levels of government to mobilise Nigerians for the progress of the country.

He gave the advice on Thursday during a press Conference ahead of the church’s Royal Festival of Praise tagged “ The Gathering of Kings to Praise the King of Kings” slated for Jan.23 in Ibadan.

The Archbishop said Nigeria was blessed with talented and skillful individuals that can come up with new invention on how to move the country forward. He said a lot of talents and brains are wasting away in Nigeria due to lack of national motivation and encouragement.

“Nigeria is backward academically, technologically, research, scientifically because we have not been pragmatic with each other. “

Nigerians are super, we have skill, brain but we are not maintaining and motivating them. “Some of the best doctors you can find in United States are Nigerians. “It is time for our leaders to sit down and think on how to plan for the future and move the country forward,” the archbishop said.

The general overseer further canvassed constitutional role for traditional rulers for them to have impact in national direction and assist in addressing the security challenges in the country. Speaking on the forthcoming Church’s Royal festival of praise, Powerson said that about 400 kings and their family in South West and other parts of the country would grace the occasion.

The Archbishop said that the programme would bring the kings closer to God and disabuse the mind of the people who thought kings are idol worshippers. He said that arrangements had been made to ensure that the program complied with COVID-19 safety protocols while facemasks and sanitisers would be provided for the participants.

Others present at the press conference included the Alakola of Akola Ijesa, Oba Festus Adeyemi, the Adatan of Asa Kingdom, Osun State, Oba Adeolu Oosabukola. The duo said the program would witnesse a large crowd, calling on Nigerians to move closer to God, adding that being closer to God was the only way to overcome the country challenges.

