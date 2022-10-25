Mobilising rural women for food security

The United Nations International Day of Rural Women, celebrated on October 15, may have come and gone but the beautiful memories that came with it may linger for sometime. CALEB ONWE reports

Every year, the fifteenth day of the month of October is a special day set aside to recognize the vital roles rural women and girls play in the food systems of the world. Reports have shown that a huge percentage of women contribute to agriculture, from production of crops to processing, and distributing food products.

It has been argued that women’s labour in agriculture, both paid and unpaid, barely feed their families. Some women’s right advocates even allege that while a greater percentage of women than men engage in peasant agriculture, ” they do not wield equal power with men, and as a result, they earn less income and experience higher food insecurity”.

In Nigeria, some feminist groups claimed that about 70 percent of food production value chain is dominated by women and girls. These advocates believe that the theme of this year’s celebration “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All”, was apt, as it underscores the importance of Women’s participation in the country’s food security realization.

According to them, “despite our planet’s capacity to provide sufficient and good food for all, hunger, malnourishment, and food insecurity are rising in many parts of the world. “The COVID-19 pandemic, along with climate crises, have made matters worse some 2.37 billion people did not have enough to eat in 2020 –that’s 20 per cent more than the year before”.

The product exhibition

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the celebration took place two days before the actual day, for some obvious reasons. According to Global Women Development Network (GWDN) Nigeria, the organisers, it was not just a show off various agricultural products, but an opportunity to strengthen the alliance of rural women for economic empowerment. As early as 7:00 am visibly excited rural women farmers were already on ground at the Abuja’s mini sports complex, Area 10, Garki, venue of the event.

The rural women farmers who came from the six Area Councils of the FCT, were not not just enthusiastic about coming to the city centre, but were equally exited at having the opportunity to showcase the fruits of their labour to the world.

A middle aged woman, Anna Zakari who came all the way from Abaji Area Council to exhibit her processed shea butter, noted with a deep sense of fulfillment, that having the opportunity to see what other women are doing, was enough encouragement. Zakari who said she had been in the business for five years, at subsistence level, stated that even though she makes low income from the product, she has remained focused because of her belief in the prospects of the enterprise.

According to her, after seeing what other women produced, she could proudly beat her chest in appreciation of her efforts over the years. Amina Zuberu, a maize farmer from Kwali Area Council, was not only excited that her product was displayed for people to see, she made a passionate appeal to government and other stakeholders.

Zuberu complained that women in her remote community no longer go to the farm for fears of being kidnapped and raped by bandits. She called on governments to quickly tackle the widespread insecurity , so as to ensure that women farmers’ lives were not threatened.

The woman also raised some concerns about middle men who move into their communities to mop up their products, without paying commensurate prices.

Quarterly farm produce market

Inside Abuja gathered that with the impressive turn out of the rural women at the agricultural show and their complaints over consistent post harvest losses, the FCTA has perfected plans to create a quarterly market across the territory. The special market would be an avenue for women and other farmers to display whatever they have produced and also get instant buyers.

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu , who announced this at the occasion, disclosed that the market would provide the farmer opportunity to bring their best farm produce to an open place, where they will be bought off.

Aliyu stated that such initiative will go a long way to mitigate post harvest losses, while also giving them the needed value for money. “With the serious I have seen in the rural women farmers in the FCT, we will start quarterly farm produce display market, where all and sundry will be encouraged to buy off from the farmers, this will make them have value for money. What is the essence of farming , when the produce gets rotten without supply?

“Rural Women deserve all commendations because of their unending efforts to farm, they are gradually taking the centre stage. “We are also going to look at ways that they can be transporting the food items easily to the market. This is also part of the FCT Administra tion’s commitment to empowering women to succeed in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for women,” she said.

More gladdening to the women farmers, was the Minister’s pledge to guarantee more access to fertilizer and other farm inputs at subsidize rates. It was also gathered that the Coordinator, Global Women Development Network (GWDN) Nigeria, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu have been assigned the duty of facilitating the creation of the farm produce market.

Ahmadu who is also a director in FCTA and has been involved in humanitarian programmes and other women related issues, said the rural women especially farmers need empowerment to perform better.

According to Ahmadu, rural women farmers within the territory have the capacity to contribute to the realisation of the needed food security, as well as the growth of the country’s GDP.

Last words

Many of the women who displayed their agricultural produce, also showed the willingness to do more in spite of the fact that their income was not equal to the labour.

Such display of resilience and determination apparently need to be boosted with all necessary resources. The pledge for support from the administration should also not be swallowed up by the infamous ‘ Nigerian factor ‘, an unfortunate situation, where almost everything is politicised.

