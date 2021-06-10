Business

Mobility firm launches in-App calling feature for riders, drivers

Africa’s leading ridehailing platform, Bolt, has recently launched a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) feature to simplify communication between riders and drivers. This feature further enforces Bolt’s commitment to safety and allows easy communication flow without extra charges to users.

The new feature enables riders and drivers to utilise phone services over the internet, eliminating the cost of regular phone calls. In addition, the VoIP feature adds an extra layer of safety and assurance when riders engage with drivers. Speaking about the update, Femi Akin-Laguda, Country Manager at Bolt, said that safety and customer satisfaction remain priorities for the company. “We are constantly innovating and identifying ways to ensure our services remain safe and convenient for both riders and drivers.

This new feature ensures extra security that secures our riders and drivers’ information and provides cost savings on airtime use. VoIP is similar to voice calls on other social media applications – users can place a call via the platform without necessarily dialling a phone number,” he added. Bolt pairs thousands of riders and drivers daily, with the VoIP feature as an added security measure designed to protect user data. Additionally, the Bolt platform includes other safety features such as GPS-tracking, ride-hailing insurance available for all trips, amongst others.

For riders to activeate and use the new VoIP feature, they are required to update their Bolt App and tap on the “Call in-app” button on the “Contact driver” options menu. Once the feature is enabled, a call can be connected through the App to access the phone’s microphone. The App will also notify a rider when a driver is trying to call them. Bolt has more than 10,000 drivers on its platform and provides an affordable, convenient and responsible service for riders. The VoIP feature will further improve user experience and enhance communication.

