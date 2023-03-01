2023 Elections News

Mobilize To Win Guber, Assembly Polls, Buhari Charges Katsina Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged political and community leaders in Katsina State to mobilize to win the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The President gave the charge on Wednesday when the state governor, Aminu Masari and the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk, led members of their cabinets on separate visits to him in his country in Daura to express their happiness following the emergence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s next president.

According to the press release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari reiterated what he had often said about the President-elect, “Bola Tinubu truly believes in Nigeria and is genuinely committed to the progress and sustainable future of Nigeria.”

He thanked the electorate for their massive support for the APC in the Presidential and the National Assembly elections, asking them to further mobilize for the upcoming gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

The President profusely thanked the people for supporting him for two terms in office, which he would complete on May 29, 2023.

The Emir said they had visited the President to congratulate him on the outcome of the elections, and commended him for preserving Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

He described the preservation of the country as a historic achievement.

The Emir said he was proud of his people in Daura who did not fail the President and his party in the elections.

“APC won everywhere,” the Emir said.

On his part, the Governor said he felt happy that projections by pundits that Katsina would not vote for the APC turned out to be false, saying that he was proud of what was achieved.

