MOC reaffirms Feb14 date for National Sports Festival

…reminds states to pay up participation fee

The Main Organising Committee of the 20th National Sports Festival scheduled for Benin, Edo State has reiterated the stand of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to stage the festival from February 14, 2021.

In a release by the MOC, the committee reminded all the states of the unanimous decision of Council arising from the Extraordinary virtual meeting held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, that the festival should take place from February 14 to 28, 2021 with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the PTF. According to the statement signed by the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, it was revealed that the February 14 start date still stands.

Meanwhile, the MOC has urged the state to pay up their participation fee as agreed during the meeting. “I am directed to remind you that the date of February 14 to 28, 2021 still stands and in accordance with Rule 15 of the General Rules and Regulations (2020) guiding the organisation of the festival, each participant (athlete or official) is expected to pay a participation fee of N15,000 only,” the statement signed by Nelson said.

Sports

Olamilekan scores first goal for Olympic Sporting Club

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria striker Lawal Olamilekan yesterday opened his goal scoring account for Olympic Sporting Club in the Egyptian FA Cup match following his side’s 3-2 win over MSR Elslom. Incidentally, the FA Cup matchb was Olamilekan’s third game for El-Olympi since he was snapped up a fortnight ago from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under […]
Sports

Leicester City banking on Iheanacho for next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kelechi Iheanacho won’t be leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa this summer, according to Foxes correspondent Jordan Blackwell. Recent reports in British and Nigerian media claimed Iheanacho could be allowed to leave the club in order to raise funds for new players. Iheanacho who arrived at the club three years from Manchester City finds opportunities […]
Sports

Klopp: ‘Other teams would get a penalty’ at Southampton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side were denied a clear penalty in Monday’s Premier League defeat at Southampton and said other teams would have been awarded one. As the Reds searched for an equaliser in the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum had a shot blocked by the hand of Jack Stephens, while forward Sadio […]

