MOC reaffirms Feb14 date for National Sports Festival

The Main Organising Committee of the 20th National Sports Festival scheduled for Benin, Edo State has reiterated the stand of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to stage the festival from February 14, 2021.

In a release by the MOC, the committee reminded all the states of the unanimous decision of Council arising from the Extraordinary virtual meeting held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, that the festival should take place from February 14 to 28, 2021 with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the PTF. According to the statement signed by the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, it was revealed that the February 14 start date still stands.

Meanwhile, the MOC has urged the state to pay up their participation fee as agreed during the meeting. “I am directed to remind you that the date of February 14 to 28, 2021 still stands and in accordance with Rule 15 of the General Rules and Regulations (2020) guiding the organisation of the festival, each participant (athlete or official) is expected to pay a participation fee of N15,000 only,” the statement signed by Nelson said.

