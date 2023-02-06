News Top Stories

Mock Accreditation: Have confidence in BVAS, INEC tells Bauchi electorate

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maj-Gen Modibbo Abubakar Alkali (rtd) has told the electorate to have confidence in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to vote in the state. The general who is in charge of Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states gave the assurance while inspecting and supervising the mock accreditation exercise in three senatorial zones over the weekend. He said that the BVAS machine is working and functioning very excellently in the selected polling units so far visited during the mock accreditation exercise in Bauchi and Darazo local government areas.

He noted that despite the low turnout of voters in some polling units, the overall exercise is commendable and satisfactory because people were still expecting to come out before the closing hours of 2:30 pm. Alkali, also commended the INEC for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, saying: “The machine is working faster and more smoothly in capturing the voter’s fingerprint in less than one to two minutes without any waste of time.”

He advised women to avoid putting henna on their hands at least a week before Election Day to enable the machine to dictate their fingerprints. He, however, called on the general public to always channel their compliance to the INEC offices closer to them and join hands together with the Commission in sensitisation the general public, especially at the grassroots level on the importance of the exercise. “The electorate should have confidence and have confidence on the BVAS; they should come out to vote as their votes will be counted, because the whole process is very fair and transparent.” “During interviews at Kofar Fada in Majidadi ward, Ajiyari Primary School in Bauchi, and Darazo local governments, Murjanatu Muhammad and Abdullahi Adamu expressed their confidence in the BVAS machine, saying: “We now believe that our votes will count this time around, because the BVAS has given us confidence in the process. They commended the INEC and Federal Government for introducing the use of the BVAS in the forthcoming elections in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps to Buhari: Expose, prosecute lawmakers sponsoring terrorism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to name and prosecute members of the National Assembly alleged to be sponsoring terrorist’s activities in the country. The advice was given at the Tuesday plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ben […]
News

Expecting new revenue sharing formula in 2021- Mbam

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, Sunday said the Commission has started the process for new revenue formula in the  sharing of federal Government allocation to all the states of the federation.   He said the Commission was already working on the new sharing formula and that it would be out […]
News

2023: APGA cuts nomination fees for women, youth by 50%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday said that its nomination fees have been slashed by 50 per cent for women and youths to enable them to contest in any position in the 2023 general election. Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ricky Okorouka, disclosed this in Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica