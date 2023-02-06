Mock Accreditation: Have confidence in BVAS, INEC tells Bauchi electorate

A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maj-Gen Modibbo Abubakar Alkali (rtd) has told the electorate to have confidence in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to vote in the state. The general who is in charge of Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states gave the assurance while inspecting and supervising the mock accreditation exercise in three senatorial zones over the weekend. He said that the BVAS machine is working and functioning very excellently in the selected polling units so far visited during the mock accreditation exercise in Bauchi and Darazo local government areas.

He noted that despite the low turnout of voters in some polling units, the overall exercise is commendable and satisfactory because people were still expecting to come out before the closing hours of 2:30 pm. Alkali, also commended the INEC for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, saying: “The machine is working faster and more smoothly in capturing the voter’s fingerprint in less than one to two minutes without any waste of time.”

He advised women to avoid putting henna on their hands at least a week before Election Day to enable the machine to dictate their fingerprints. He, however, called on the general public to always channel their compliance to the INEC offices closer to them and join hands together with the Commission in sensitisation the general public, especially at the grassroots level on the importance of the exercise. “The electorate should have confidence and have confidence on the BVAS; they should come out to vote as their votes will be counted, because the whole process is very fair and transparent.” “During interviews at Kofar Fada in Majidadi ward, Ajiyari Primary School in Bauchi, and Darazo local governments, Murjanatu Muhammad and Abdullahi Adamu expressed their confidence in the BVAS machine, saying: “We now believe that our votes will count this time around, because the BVAS has given us confidence in the process. They commended the INEC and Federal Government for introducing the use of the BVAS in the forthcoming elections in the country.

