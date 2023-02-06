News

Mock Accreditation: Voters blame lack of adequate awareness for low turn-out

Posted on

Some voters in Bauchi State have attributed the low turn-out of the people during the mock accreditation exercise over the weekend toinadequateawareness campaigns from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Besides, voters also complained that some INEC officials posted to polling units who could not speak the local language of the community contributed to make the process slow. Forty-five-yearoldAbdullahiAdamu, atAjiyariPrimary School polling unit in Darazo, said many people were not aware of the exercise that’s whymanypeopledidn’tcome.

According to him, INEC concentratedtheirawareness campaign at the state capital, living the rural communities in darkness; had it been that the INEC had come down to the grassroots level, using town crier to inform the rural dwellers on the exercise, it wouldhavemadeadifference. Corroborating, another voter at Unguwar Jarmari, Malam Amadu in Darazo, said the low turn-out experienced in the unit was a result of inadequateawarenessfrom the INEC.

He urged INEC to intensify and improve its awareness and sensitisation campaign across all nooks and cranny of the 20 local government areas to have more voters participate during the national exercise. In his response, the INEC, National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe States, Maj-Gen Modibbo Abubakar Alkali (rtd), said the exercise is still commendable.

According to him, of the six local government areas where the exercise was conducted, “the exercise was excellent because the figures are conforming robustly and optimally by the BVAS machine.” He noted that the turnout of the electorate witnessed in all the polling units visited was commendable and people were still expecting to come out before the closing hours. Alkali said the mock accreditation conducted in the state on Saturday, using the BVAS machines was to test-run the system ahead of the February and March elections.

 

Our Reporters

