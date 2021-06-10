News

Model House LA breaks down their winning idea

When you’re an influencer, it’s easy to get caught up in metrics of your success like likes and comments. However, maybe there’s more to being an entrepreneur than simply getting attention this way. Model House Los Angeles is a collective of influencers that are working to move beyond and try something new.

When you’re isolated, sometimes your online audience is all you can count on. Being an influencer is a weird job, and many people in your life probably don’t understand it. That’s why many influencers, affiliate marketers, and entrepreneurs have turned to Model House Los Angeles. “We encourage all of our talents to work together and lift each other up,” said Founder Myles Kronman. “It’s much easier to break out of the mold when you have other people like you to help.” For example, Model House LA includes photographers, models, YouTubers, makeup artists, athletes, and designers. A YouTuber might ask a makeup artist to show her the newest makeup techniques, or an Instagram star could get a photographer to take pictures of him/her. “It’s all about the collective. That leads our members and clients to success.”

Influencers should also focus on leveraging their influence. This means using their influence to do great things and reach exciting people. “If you don’t use your platform to meet new people, make money, and try new things, what’s the point?” asked Kronman. “You need to find ways to promote your skills and use them to create.” You might be able to do much more with your audience than you expect, like book a dream trip or meet one of your favorite celebrities. “You never know until you try.”
While likes and comments are one way to see success as an influencer, the clients at Model House Los Angeles have found so much more, and they can’t wait to share it with the world.

News

South-East govs assure all of safety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The South-East Governors’ Forum has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the geopolitical zone. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Engr. David Umahi, made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi in […]
News

Kwara Customs generates N6.9bn in 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Despite the ravaging COVID- 19 pandemic, the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has generated the sum of N6.96bn into the coffers of the Federal Government in 2020, representing 86 per cent of the year annual target as against the total sum of N2.4 billion generated in 2019. Briefing journalists on Tuesday in […]
News

Herdsmen: Abiodun deploys joint squad in 3 LGs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Government yesterday handed over 10 operational vehicles and 20 motorcycles to Joint Security Interventions Squad (JSIS) for security of lives and property of residents in the security-threat areas in the state. The vehicles and motorcycles were handed over by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the security agencies comprising officers and men of the Nigeria […]

