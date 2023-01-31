Modern market’ll solve our commercial problems –Ebonyi community

The people of Amanvu, Nkalagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has said that the new Eke Amanvu Modern Market constructed for them by the senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, Obinna Ogba, will help them to be selling their agricultural produce. The Eke Amanvu market was abandoned 25 years ago without any business activity. But it has been constructed in a modern way and handed to the community by Ogba, who hails from the area. Speaking during thehandover of the market, Chairman of the community, Felix Ogba, noted that the modern market willmakeAmanvuabusiness hubthatwillattractpatronage from far and near. “The Eke market is here to serve the commercial purpose of Amanvu Nkalagu, her neighbouring brothers and sisters and far away traders,” he stated.
