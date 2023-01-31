News

Modern market’ll solve our commercial problems –Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The people of Amanvu, Nkalagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has said that the new Eke Amanvu Modern Market constructed for them by the senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, Obinna Ogba, will help them to be selling their agricultural produce. The Eke Amanvu market was abandoned 25 years ago without any business activity. But it has been constructed in a modern way and handed to the community by Ogba, who hails from the area. Speaking during thehandover of the market, Chairman of the community, Felix Ogba, noted that the modern market willmakeAmanvuabusiness hubthatwillattractpatronage from far and near. “The Eke market is here to serve the commercial purpose of Amanvu Nkalagu, her neighbouring brothers and sisters and far away traders,” he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

C’River Airline: Ayade takes delivery of 2nd Boeing 737 aircraft

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday took delivery of another Boeing 737 aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for the state’s commercial airline, Cally Air. The delivery of the second aircraft came barely three weeks after the first one was received on April 6, 2021, was received at the Arik Air […]
News

COVID-19: NPHCDA’s milestones under Faisal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, its more convincing to proclaim that Nigeria, as a country is tethered to the nausea of bad news. But last week, a cheering news broke out. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the ranking of Nigeria’s COVID-19 response as the fourth-best in the world. The pleasant news was conveyed by WHO’s Country […]
News

FG spends N1.2bn ESP fund in Gombe, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government had already spent about N1.2 billion of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in Gombe State. Giving an update implementation of the Survival Fund in Gombe State, Osinbajo said: “Gombe State government has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica