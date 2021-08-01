Modern policing driven by technology, says C’River CP

Mr. Sikiru Akande is the Commissioner of Police in charge of Cross River State. In this exclusive interview with CLEMENT JAMES to mark his six months on saddle in the state, he said he wants to leave a state that will be crisis-free, even as he spoke on other issues

This is your six months since you took over the leadership of the state Police Command. Could you tell us some of your achievements so far?

July marked my sixth months on the saddle in this state and whatever I have accomplished is not by my own efforts alone but with that of the brave officers who have been there for me. When we came, we heard that there was a high level of insecurity in the state. But we set a target to restore law and order and make the state convenient for economic development. The period that we have been here, we put some measures in place because there are some things that happened before I came on board and the results are obvious. Now people can sleep with their two eyes closed. Crime has drastically reduced and our response time is just about three minutes from the moment we hear any distress call. What is the level of cooperation you have so far received from the public? The people of the state have been very cooperative. They have been giving us real information that has helped us to keep palpable fears in the minds of the people at bay. Somebody made a joke the other day by asking what magic I have used. When I asked him what he meant by that, he said ‘Air Peace used to come to Calabar with a smaller aircraft before, now it has changed to a bigger one to accommodate those coming to Calabar. The same thing is applicable to Ibom Air. Instead of one flight, they are coming twice.’ That shows that we have achieved our goal of ensuring peace and tranquility in the state. Notwithstanding that, we are setting another goal for ourselves again. As a person, how would you describe Cross River State? We need to know that Cross River State is a land blessed by God and I can tell you that the state is one of the most beautiful one God has bestowed to mankind. But our target is to make the state a paradise which God has made and that people can also enjoy this blessings. In the process of doing what we are doing, a lot of people have been taken out of space. Several times, we have arrested many people who have no business being in our polity. We have increased the level of patrols and the divisions are becoming more vibrant. We have even gone as far as getting to the people because we realized that there are so many children who are on the streets doing nothing. We started a programme in conjunction with the Inspector General’s Operation Restore Peace to take indigent children off the streets and give them a new life so that they can be helpful to themselves and the society. I must thank the people of the state for the huge cooperation we have received from them. We told them when they see something, they should say something and sincerely, they have been saying something and we have been responding positively to make sure that things work well. What has been the role of traditional rulers in restoring peace in the state? At this level, if you start particularizing people, you will not be doing justice to the goodwill that we have received from the general public. Everybody at different levels have played a positive role in letting us get to where we are now and that is why I said I am grateful to the people of the state. If a leader does not have people, that leadership is meaningless. The traditional rulers get their information from the people and when he gives you an information, it is not him per se that gives that information but the people under him. Today, Cross River State is the safest state in the South -South region of Nigeria and we intend to keep it at that. The support that we also receive from other security agencies is tremendous. We have a saying that an injury to one is an injury to all. Since we came, we have not had any skirmish with other services because all the service commanders are working hand in hand to ensure that we keep the peace of this state. Another group of people who have helped are the journalists who have covered our achievement and the image of the command. As we go into the next phase of drawing security cover for the state, I want you to continue to be part of that success story. What are the challenges you have faced in policing the state? There are always challenges but challenges are made for men. We are humans and before I came, I did an extensive research. So I was prepared. Luckily for me, I met very vibrant officers on ground who keyed into the drive that I brought and that is why we have done well. However, if we have resources from expected quarters, we would have done more. But we also are aware that the state is one of those states that receive the least federal allocation, but if the Police under my command are supported by the state government, we will sincerely go back to the stage that this state was between 2007 and 2008 and by the grace of God, we will get there. Would you say that the fact that you have once served in the state before is a factor in this success story? You know somebody once said that the second missionary journey is the most dangerous and for one not to fall, we were prepared. Now, you must understand that when you put in your resources and energy to build something, you would not want it destroyed. The service we rendered wholeheartedly between 2002 and 2008 was no mincemeat because that was the period of my youth. Those things that we did are the ones triggering the reward we are reaping today, because if when we were here and we did not do the needful, we will not have the kind of cooperation people are giving us today. This is also to tell people that whenever you have an opportunity to serve people, do so with all of your heart because at one point or the other, God will always reward you. What I am enjoying now is the goodwill of the people who, at one time or other, came across me and I have been able to touch one or two person’s life and they feel this is time to pay back. Recently, there was a clash between a community in Cross River and another community in Ebonyi State. What is the situation right now? One of the biggest problems of the state is that the human resources that are abundant here have not been properly harnessed. The reason why anybody from anywhere will attack any space is when the other people are at war with themselves. But when you are all united, external aggression will not penetrate. That is what I have been preaching that they should be united so that nobody would come to take their space. But presently, with our quick response team, we have been able to stabilize the area, but for how long will the Police be responding to those crises? The people should come together. For the vigilante group, I am being careful because the Nigeria Police Force has opened a portal and the Federal Government has keyed into community policing as a strategy for internal security operation. States and local governments have been encouraged to select young men of who they feel have good record and background and submit them for training by the Nigeria Police Force and they will be trained. And any community that has not keyed into that template should do so now. But the problem with the vigilante is that when they start, they will have genuine intention but the moment they gain ground, they become a problem to the community they are living in. If you ask people the genesis of all these warlords, you will discover that they started out as vigilance groups. So as much as possible, we are not encouraging them in our polity because God has blessed this state such that if our young men are employed in other sectors, they will not want to do the vigilante work. And if the Police are properly funded, we have the capacity to cover the space. Look, when we came, out of all the division in the state, only two had patrol vehicles. But what we did was to pull our safer highway vehicles from the road, repaired them and gave them to the divisions and now divisions have vehicles to patrol and they are securing the state. And if the local government chairmen who have the mandate to provide vehicles for their divisions have done the needful, you will know that if you are motorized, you will cover larger spaces than when you have vigilantes. What is done outside the country is that policing is motorized and driven by technology. On our part, we have been training our men in the area of technology and sincerely we are making progress. For the vigilance groups, I have given it to the division to organize and make sure that the boys that will be working with them are people they can vouch for because all that we need are not there. But if, for instance, every division has at least three vehicles, there would not be any need for vigilantes. Currently, we are making do with them at the divisional level but they are identified, captured and we are telling them what to do. Going forward, where do you intend to take the command to? You know life is a purpose and when you pass through a place, God knows why. The work is a collective one and all the officers in the command have imbibed all that I have been able to put in place so far such that even if I am no longer here, they will know what to do. Our junior officers are undergoing training on ICT and some of them have just returned from combat training. We are trying to see how we can set up an all-female response squad for the state. I did something in Liberia in 2004. I went there as a green horn and spent six months in Liberia and 20 years after, policemen were still going to Liberia. When they say Nigeria Police is the best in Africa, we made sure that it happened. Nigeria Police was the last United Nations peace- keeping organization that was withdrawn from Liberia. If Liberia has its way, they will still want Nigeria Police to be in their country.

