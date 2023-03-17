Modern tech very important in growing financial industry, says expert

Yellow Card Director of Special Projects, Oparinde Babatunde, recently sat down for an in-depth interview with some reporters to discuss his experience as a financial expert, the impact of modern technology on the finance industry, and his thoughts on the future of business in Nigeria.

As a financial expert in the rapidly evolving fields of fintech, finance, and blockchain, Babatunde noted that life is exciting and constantly challenging.

He explained that staying informed and adaptable is key to staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic world of finance. This requires a combination of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the financial industry.

In addition to the challenges of staying up-to-date with new trends and innovations, financial experts must also be adept at managing risk, navigating complex regulatory environments, and making informed decisions based on data and analysis.

Babatunde also spoke about the growing fintech industry in Nigeria, which he describes as a hub for fintech innovation.

He noted that Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and has a large and growing population, which presents many opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners.

“Several factors make Nigeria an attractive destination for business investment.

“First, the country has a large and young population, with a growing middle class that is increasingly interested in consumer goods and services.

“Second, Nigeria has a diverse and vibrant economy, with many sectors that are ripe for investment and growth. These include agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and finance, among others. Entrepreneurs and business owners who are willing to innovate and take risks can find success in these sectors and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Babatunde spoke highly of Yellow Card, a fintech startup that makes buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies easy and accessible for people in Nigeria and other African countries. He noted that Yellow Card is designed to be easy to use, even for people who may not have a lot of experience with cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using their local currency, making it easy for Nigerians to get started with cryptocurrencies. Babatunde also highlighted the security measures that Yellow Card has implemented to protect users’ funds and personal information.

In discussing the impact of modern-day technology on the finance industry, Babatunde noted that technology has had a significant impact, transforming the way financial services are delivered, consumed, and regulated. He pointed out that technology has increased the efficiency of financial services, reduced the time and cost required to perform financial transactions, and improved the customer experience. Babatunde also spoke about the rise of disruptive innovations in the finance industry, such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and peer-to-peer lending. These innovations have the potential to fundamentally transform the way financial services are delivered and consumed, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

Babatunde also shared his thoughts on the challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, noting that access to finance, infrastructure, and markets are key areas where the government can do more to support SMEs.

In conclusion, Babatunde offered words of advice for young Nigerians looking to succeed in the finance industry, emphasizing the importance of discipline, perseverance, humility, patience, creativity, and self-belief.

He also stressed the need to localize problem-solving and put God in everything we do.

Babatunde’s insights provide valuable perspective on the state of the finance industry in Nigeria and the opportunities and challenges facing businesses and entrepreneurs in the country.

