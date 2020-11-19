Moderna, Pfizer vaccines: Raise hope to end COVID-19 pandemic

Between December 31, 2019 and November 17, 2020, over 55 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 1, 328, 537 deaths. With the discovery of recent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, the hope of ending the pandemic soon worldwide has been raised. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

Early results from Moderna, Inc. an American company has revealed that a new vaccine that protects against COVID- 19 is nearly 95 per cent effective, raising hope of tackling the coronavirus pandemic The results from the vaccine trial came on the heels of similar results from another vaccine what was unveiled from Pfizer recently.

A week ago, Pfizer released initial data on its vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE that showed it to have an efficacy of more than 90 per cent. Both vaccines have added to growing confidence globally that vaccines can help end the coronavirus pandemic.

With the second ongoing lockdown being imposed in some western countries the burden of coronavirus is indeed huge. France, Germany and England have imposed new lockdowns as the pandemic fatigue seeps in across Europe and COVID-19 cases soared. Lebanon started a new two-week lockdown on Saturday after coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark in a country where hospital capacity has become saturated.

On its part, Greece similarly announced on Saturday, the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.

In Nigeria, there is also fear that new infections could rise. It would be recalled that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu recently warned that failure of Nigerians to observe basic protocols to curb COVID-19 could result in imminent new infections and especially because of rising new cases being recorded in advanced economic countries.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 17 November 2020, 55, 154, 651 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 1, 328, 537 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an agency of the European Union (EU). In Nigeria, as at Friday November 13, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified website stated that Nigeria recorded 212 COVID-19 new infections, bringing the total number of infected people in Nigeria to 64,728.

When compared to the data being released abroad, the death rate in Nigeria is far lower, but all the same significant. Despite the low numbers recorded in Nigeria, news about the COVID-19 vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer has been hailed by the medical community, the governments and the general public which perceive works on the preventive medicines as light at the end of the tunnel. Moderna said it is a “great day” and the company plans to apply for approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks. The trial involved 30,000 people in the U.S with half being given two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart.

The rest had dummy injections. The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop COVID-19 symptoms. Only five of the COVID-19 cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment.

The company said the vaccine is protecting 94.5 per cent of people. Reacting to the development, the Chief Medical Officer at Moderna Tal Zaks said, “The overall effectiveness has been remarkable…

it’s a great day.” On his part, the company’s president, Dr. Stephen Hoge, said he “grinned ear to ear for a minute” when the results came in. Moderna said it will apply to regulators in the U.S. in the coming weeks as it expected to have 20 million doses available in that country.

Moderna hopes to have up to one billion doses available for use around the world next year and is planning to seek approval in other countries too. The company said it did not yet know how long immunity will last as volunteers will have to be followed for much longer before that can be answered. However, there are hints it offers some protection in older age groups, who are most at risk of dying from COVID- 19. Zaks similarly revealed that their data so far suggested the vaccine “does not appear to lose its potency” with age.

Side effects

No significant safety concerns have been reported. However, short lived fatigue, headache and pain were reported after the injection in some patients, according to a report on the ‘bbc’. Going forward, Pfizer on its part announced that it has launched a pilot delivery programme for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, to address distribution challenges posed by its ultra-cold storage requirements.

The drugmaker selected Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee for the programme because of their differences in overall size, diversity of populations and immunisation infrastructure, as well as the states’ need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings. The report stated that both vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer use the same approach of injecting part of the virus’s genetic code in order to provoke an immune response. The preliminary data we have seen so far is very similar – around 90 per cent protection for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and around 95 per cent for Moderna’s. However, both trials are still taking place and the final numbers could change, the report said.

Moderna’s vaccine appears to be easier to store as it remains stable at minus 20C for up to six months and can be kept in a standard fridge for up to a month. Pfizer’s vaccine needs ultra-cold storage at around minus 75C, but it can be kept in the fridge for five days.

The Sputnik V vaccine, developed in Russia, has also released very early data which suggests it is 92 per cent effective. As works continue on perfecting the vaccines for safe use, the hope of preventing new coronavirus outbreaks as well as reducing record deaths has been raised.

