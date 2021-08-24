Moderna vaccine distributed to 29 states -NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says the Moderna vaccine has been distributed to 29 states, after they received barcoding to ensure effective tracking and tracing.

Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, however, urged state governments to ensure the vaccine safety and effectiveness, by keeping them secured at the required temperature.

According to him, the requirement for each state receiving the Moderna vaccine includes; fully functional ultra-cold chain equipment with ability to store the vaccines at the required temperatures, back-up storage facilities such as walk-in cold room, walk-in freezer or chest freezers with reliable 24-hrs power supply, as well as trained health care workers to ensure effective monitoring of the equipment and vaccines.

He said: “So far, we have deployed Moderna vaccines to 29 states. It is pertinent to state that we could not deploy the vaccines immediately after NAFDAC certification because, unlike the AstraZeneca, the Moderna vaccine did not come with complete barcoding. And this is absolutely needed for us to be able to track and trace the vaccines.

“Nigeria was the first country to use track and trace, to monitor the movement and utilization of the vaccine. At every point in time, we know where each vaccine vial is in the country. This takes a lot of time as it entails careful packaging, serialization and follow up to the end user.

“Now that the vaccines are in the states, we are counting on our governors to continue to provide the needed oversight and resources to ensure that these vaccines are secured and maintained in the required temperatures and that all eligible persons are mobilized to access the vaccines to protect themselves, their families and their communities against COVID-19.”

Shuaib added that using Geographical Information System (GIS), hard-to-reach areas such as places with security-compromised, riverine, nomadic and border settlements where the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which is a single dose, would be deployed to for the targeted vaccination, have already been mapped out.

“The reason for targeting these areas with the Johnson & Johnson is because of geographical constraints that make it difficult to reach the dwellers with the second dose after the first contact. Secondly, it removes the additional logistic cost of going to these communities twice. We have developed the necessary protocols to guide the states and ensure compliance with the distribution guideline for the vaccine.”

On the AstraZeneca vaccine, he explained that the present donations would be used as a second dose for those who received their first dose during the first phase, to ensure they were fully vaccinated.

