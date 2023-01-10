Sports

Modeste M’Bami: FIFA boss, CAF, PSG pay tribute to late Indomitable Lion

Posted on

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song says his “little brother” Modeste M’Bami was “a joyful and immensely talented player” following the death of the former Indomitable Lion at the age of 40.

The former Paris St-Germain and Marseille midfielder died after suffering a heart attack in the French city of Le Havre on Saturday. Song played alongside M’Bami for Cameroon and both were part of the team that reached the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup final in France.

It was a tournament overshadowed by the death of midfielder Marc Vivien Foe due to cardiac issues during the semi-final clash with Colombia in Lyon. “I will keep your good humour, your talent and your joy of living with me. Rest in peace my little brother,” said Song, who was captain when M ‘ B a m i appeared in all five mat ches at the 2003 t o u r n a – ment in France. Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto’o, who played alongside M’Bami when the country clinched Olympic gold in 2000, said: “You left too soon.”

Former Indomitable Lions striker Patrick Mboma said: “Not you Modeste, it’s very sad. You are a lion for eternity.” African football’s governing body, CAF, says it “conveys heartfelt condolences to the family of M’Bami and the Cameroonian football family during this difficult moment

 

