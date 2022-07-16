MODHAFEST 2022: Organisers unveil date, theme, lineup of events

Ahead of this year’s edition of the Mother- Drum Healing Arts Festival (MODHAFEST), the organisers have unveiled the theme and lineup of events that include workshops, painting, music production as well as graphic and website designing. Organised by Mother- Drum Healing Arts Foundation Inc., and powered by the National Endowment for the Arts, the three-day festival scheduled to hold virtually between December 2 and 4, is themed: Connecting The World Through The Arts.

According to the organisers, MODHAFEST 2022 will be; “a three-day most exciting virtual gathering of arts enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, counselors, artists, caregivers, arts directors, musicians, choreographers, poets, drummers, arts promoters, culture activists, the arts writers and journalist, cultural entrepreneurs; ‘‘Photographers, media personnel, gallery owners, story tellers, actors, crafts makers, poets, art collectors and the general populace of different cultural background within the age bracket (toddlers to grandparents) to enjoy the arts as well as to promote access for emerging talents and diverse voices in the art/entertainment and the Arts healthcare system to showcase their creative talents.

“This virtual experience, will allow our community to learn about cultural diversity and foster mutual respect for diverse beliefs and values of all individuals, celebrate creativity and promote various cultural heritage, promote unity, foster community interaction, and to spread a message of hope and healing to individuals and families affected by addiction and mental health challenges, through multi-disciplinary artistic mediums.”

The Mother Drum Healing Arts Foundation Inc. also announced that the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has approved a grant of $10,000 to support the 2022 edition of MODHAFEST. The Festival, the organisers further stated; “Is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.” According to the statement, the Acting Chair, NEA, Ann Eilers, said: “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Mother Drum Healing Arts Foundation that helps to support the community’s creative economy.”

Lineup of events include Healing Arts, Healing Heart Virtual Workshop, Art Educational & Revolution In Painting, Music/ Sound Production, and Graphic/Website Designing, which will hold on the first day of the festival; on the second day, there will be Mother Drum Healing Arts International Conference (MODHAC 2022); while the Art In Healing Exhibition/Competition (Wining Prize of $500) will hold on the third day – which is the last day of the festival. Mother Drum Healing Arts Foundation, a Florida-based 501(C) (3) non-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring hope, enhancing healing, and raising awareness regarding addiction and mental health challenges, is among the arts organisations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...