Modibbo Varsity to operate as a conventional institution –VC

The management of Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, Adamawa State, has commended the Federal Government for changing the university to reflect its conversion from specialised institution to a conventional status.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Liman Tukur, who gave the commendation in an interview, assured the members of the public that arrangements had been completed to convert the university from a specialisedbased institution to a conventional university.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the conversion of the university to a conventional status was fundamental to its growth and development 30 years after its establishment, which has continued to impede and result in low student and staff population.

Tukur, who said the law establishing the university, had never precluded it from running conventional courses, but for some administrative policies that forced it to concentrate on technology-based courses.

Describing the conversation as a smooth process, he said that “the initial thinking was that we have to change the laws of the university to accommodate issues to do with medical college and other allied courses.”

The Vice-Chancellor further explained: “We later realised that the existing law that established this university is only needed to provide for the continuity of the now delisted School of Management and Information Technology, as well as courses in Arts and Humanities.”

According to Tukur, a Committee headed by Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu set up by the management is working for a successful transition based on the short, medium and longterm plans, the nomenclature of courses and its duration as its applies to conventional universities.

While noting that the hostel accommodation is readily available for the students, he said: “We are 100 per cent ready to face the new conventional status as more management courses would soon be introduce, while 28 per cent of our students are to be housed in our hostel facilities,”

The Vice-Chancellor again noted that a site had been identified for the proposed medical college on five hectares of land earmarked for the complex, while a substantial parcel of land had also been provided for the clinical aspects of the medical training

