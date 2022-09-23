News

Modu Sheriff meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

The former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday met former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed-door. He arrived the penthouse residence of Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in the Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and went straight into the meeting with the former President. Modu Sheriff who emerged from the meeting few minutes later into the waiting hands of journalists refused to disclose the details of his discussion with Obasanjo.

The former governor told journalists that his visit to Obasanjo was a private one. Modu Sheriff described Obasanjo as the “Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria” whose wealth of knowledge in public administration would continue to be of benefits to other politicians. He stressed the need for young politicians to tap from the experience and knowledge of Obasanjo. Modu Sheriff said: “It is purely a private visit, you know baba (Obasanjo) is an elder state man. If Nigeria is a company, baba is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for consultation and have a private chat with baba.”

 

Our Reporters

