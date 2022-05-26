Sports

Moffi, others get late Eagles call-ups

…as Peseiro promises to win 4th AFCON title

FC Lorient duo of Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke as well as Israel-based goalkeeper, Adebayo Adeleye, have been handed late call-ups to the Super Eagles for forthcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the USA. This is the first call-up for goalkeeper Adeleye. This followed the withdrawal of Watford winger Emmanuel Dennis, Spain-based striker Sadiq Umar and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Dennis and Okoye are both injured, while Sadiq is involved in a crucial game that will determine automatic promotion from La Liga 2 for his club Almeria. The eight players from the domestic league called up for the friendlies and some of the backroom staff departed for the USA on Tuesday. The Eagles tackle Mexico on May 28, before they battle Ecuador on June 4. Meanwhile, new Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, is thinking of winning the next Africa Cup of Nations title in Cote ‘d’Ivoire next year with Nigeria.

The Portuguese, who was announced as Super Eagles handler last week, is excited with his appointment as he leads the team to international friendlies with Mexico this weekend in Texas, United States on May 28 and Ecuador on June 2. Peseiro, who could not contain his joy over the appointment, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon saying: “We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the four-time African champions! “Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world. Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success. “Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots.”

 

