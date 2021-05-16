Moghalu, Chidozie harp on new, greater Anambra

A key governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State and Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Dr. George Moghalu has said that youth welfare and empowerment will be his top priority as governor of the state.

The political bigwig of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who spoke during the formal inauguration of his mainstream political support group tagged “George’s Likeminds” at his Awka Campaign Headquarters, however cautioned party faithful to remain vigilant and be wary of bogus and empty political promises by desperate aspirants, who are all out to manipulate support in their favour.

Lamenting the poor state of youth affairs in the state, Moghalu said that he would tackle the burgeoning restiveness, idleness, insecurity, unemployment, criminality and antisocial behaviors with jobs. He listed technical education, sports, skills acquisition and agriculture as some of the areas he will put to good and proper use to stem idleness among the youth.

Without going deeper into his package for a new, greater and better Anambra State, Moghalu, who has been described and rated as the most consistent and well-focused political leader in the state, appealed to APC delegates to give him their votes so as to ensure the party wins the main election.

Also another prominent governorship aspirant on the platform of APC, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo has admitted that a new, better and greater Anambra State is very possible with the support of the party members and voters. Dr. Nwankwo who addressed a select group of APC top brass in Awka said “… to you my dear party delegates, electorate and good people of Anambra State, I truly believe that everything we do and everyone that we meet is put in our path for a purpose.

“There are no accidents; we’re all teachers. If we are willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks, and not wait for some miracle to come knocking at our doors we will definitely win this election with your support.

“Let us work hard for what we want because it won’t come to us without effort. You have to be strong and courageous and know that you can do anything you put your mind to.

“If somebody puts you down or criticizes you, just keep on believing in yourself and turn it into something positive.

“With your prayers, support and encouragement, we will make a new, better and greater Anambra State that we will be proud of. It is very possible”. He therefore enjoined all to support his governorship project, for they will never regret it when he wins.

