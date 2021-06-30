Moghalu cries foul over Anambra APC guber primary election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship aspirant, Dr George Moghalu, yesterday in Abuja called on the party s leadership to conduct a fresh primary election in the state. He told a news conference that the primary election conducted on June 26 by Ogun State’s Governor, Dapo Abiodunled APC governorship election primary committee, was a sham. According to him, elections did not hold in many parts of the state in the exercise which produced Senator Andy Uba as the party’s governorship candidate. He noted that in some locations, election materials arrived late and after voters and officials had dispersed and long past the time when it was possible to conduct even a semblance of an election. Moghalu added that in other parts of the state, neither materials nor per-sonnel arrived, stressing that elections did not hold in any voting centre. He said it was regrettable that the party s primary election committee went ahead to produce and announce purported results in spite of the alleged lapses.

“I call on APC’s national leadership; on all who believe in democracy and good governance and those committed to protecting electoral processes and ensuring the rule of law to act now and ensure primary elections are properly conducted,’’ he said.

He said his call became necessary to enable party members to elect a candidate of their choice to lead the party to victory in the governorship election slated for November 6. He argued that the outcome of the alleged primary as announced by the primary election committee was not in the interest of the people of Anambra. Moghalu said he was ready to support any aspirant who emerged as the party`s candidate for the election in a properly conducted primary election. He added that he had been a member of the APC since its inception and deserved to be treated better. “I have served the party in different capacities, always creditably and always with the highest dedication and loyalty.”

Like this: Like Loading...