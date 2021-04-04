Moghalu: I don’t need to be a billionaire to contest Anambra poll

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, is one of the governorship aspirants in the Anambra State election scheduled for November. In this interview, he tells ONWUKA NZESHI and JOHNCHUKS ONWUANYIM about his motivations to occupying Government House, Awka and other national issues

How have you been coping with managing the affairs of NIWA since your appointment?

Those who know a little about National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) when I took over as MD know that only a few persons knew about the organisation and what it does. It was so bad that people didn’t even know that it is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Transportation. I saw the fact that NIWA was under reported and that was a major critical challenge, because I know that for you to make the needed impact, people must know that you exist.

We needed to bring NIWA to the consciousness of Nigerians, get them to know who we are, our responsibilities and get them to share in our challenges and aspirations. When they know what we stand for and our constitutional responsibility, if we have challenges, they can buy into them and see the extent they can partner with us in solving the problems. I want to place it on record that I have been receiving encouragement from the media.

Another thing that is very glaring is the morale of the staff. Their morale was very low. You cannot move a team without them understanding where you are taking them to. You need to get them to understand who you are because if they understand your personal vision, then they will key into it so that all of you can go in the same direction.

We needed to build that synergy. We saw staff morale as one of the challenges that confronted us. The other basic challenge was the fact that we didn’t have all the funding that we required to do our job.

This is not a challenge that was peculiar to NIWA. It was both a national and international challenge because this administration came into office at a time oil prices dropped to an abysmal level.

Oil sold for about $20 to $30 unlike in times past when we were privileged and lucky to have sold oil for over $100, a barrel. Funding was another challenge.

We needed to look at our establishment and prioritise our needs to see to what extent we can balance what we are getting to what we want to do. I saw the issue of IGR as part of the challenges we encountered when we came into office. I decided with my team that we must first and foremost understand these challenges. The success we achieved is due to the understanding we have. It is easy for you to be able to deal with them one after the other.

The key responsibility that NIWA is expected to undertake, is to move cargos and personnel through our waterways.

For me, I see that as a major challenge. I previously said that by the time I leave office as MD of NIWA, if there is anything I want as a record, it is to be recorded in my favour that water transportation becomes a major choice both for cargo and personnel. If we are able to arrive at that destination, with all modesty, I will say we have succeeded.

What, in specific terms, have you been able to do?

We have done quite a lot. We built beautiful world-class jetties. We bought crafts, placed orders for dredgers and have improved on our sensitization. We have addressed the issue of navigational challenges and accidents on our waterways. Recently, we have deployed ambulances to different places. We have been able to improve the morale of our staff.

As we speak there is a salary review. We have done quite a lot of training and some are still ongoing. The beautiful thing about the training is that it is not only for management staff. We are doing training for the least of the staff. For their sake, they are still undergoing some forms of training because of what we want to do.

We want a situation where everybody is updated about NIWA. We have also done an aggressive restructuring of our headquarters. It is quite different from what it used to be when we came into office.

What are the chances of APC in Anambra State?

APC, as you know, is a national party. There is a new reawakening across the country, particularly in the South-East. But, the fundamental point is not necessarily about the old narratives. It is about the new consciousness. I keep telling people that we are going into the election with our report cards.

We are going to present what APC has been able to do in the South-East and Anambra State. We are going to put it side by side with what others have done. Again, we also have to put the credibility, character, capacity, and ability of whoever is going to fly the flag of the party into consideration.

That is why it is important that the party takes into cognizance the experience, exposure, capacity, and ability of the contestant that can win election without baggage.

We have very great personalities. Our people are not satisfied with the governance of the state today. It is like saying ‘having married this man for some time, let us try this other husband.’ PDP has ruled our state; APGA has ruled our state.

Why don’t we then try APC to see whether the narrative will change? Let us see the differences so that we can do enormous comparative analysis. As for whether we have the chance, I can tell you, without sounding immodest, that it is our best chance.

What about the issue of zoning in the state?

Truth be told, there is no place an agreement was reached in terms of everybody sitting down to sign a document that it must be zoned to the South. Truth also be told that for justice and fairness, Anambra South should benefit.

Moreover, if you look at the narrative of key players like the traditional rulers, critical stakeholders, they will tell you that for things to work properly the right thing to do is to zone the position of the governorship seat to Anambra South.

This is without prejudice to the fact that every street in Anambra State has the capacity to generate a complete cabinet. I can tell you that we are well-schooled. You can have the kind of person you want in all the three senatorial zones of the state.

But, for equity and fairness, the tide favours the South. That is why everybody appears to be singing the song that this time around, the ticket should be in the South.

The race for the governorship seat of Anambra is usually that of billionaires. Are you one?

I don’t know whether being a billionaire is among the criteria for election now. I also know that there is no column to indicate that aspirants should attach a bank account in their Expression of Interest forms.

What I can tell you is that I am comfortable by the grace of God. It is not about now. I am a contented person. I know contentment is greater riches which gives a lot of peace of mind. As to whether I will run against billionaires, it depends on what Anambra people are looking for.

If we are looking for billionaires, we know where to find them. If we are looking for someone to deliver in terms of service, we know where to find them. One thing I can tell you about our people is that we know what we want. An average Anambra man and woman knows what they want.

So, when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. But, what I can tell you without fear of contradiction is that finance won’t be an issue.

You have contested at least twice before now. Must you be governor? What are those things you will do differently from what Peter Obi and other governors have done?

I don’t know the premise of your question whether I must be governor. What I don’t know is whether it is because I have tried it two times and going for the third time. Otherwise, I would have given you examples of those that tried three or fourth times before God answered their prayers.

The truth about it is that I am not desperate. I believe very strongly that all powers belong to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases at his own time.

But, you must make yourself available for God to use you. If it is the will of God that I will be governor, nothing can stop it. If it is His will that I will not be governor, nothing can also make it possible. Let me say at this stage that for every opportunity that you have to serve posterity will remember you.

That is my guiding principle. In any position, I give it my best shot so that, when I leave office I will be remembered for doing the right things. In the offices I have held in the past and in NIWA currently, I have done everything I can.

For example, you may be aware that for about 42 years, after the Onitsha Port was designed and built, it is under my administration that it had the first commercial badge.

We are doing everything we can to ensure that our river ports and those that are under construction are completed and functional because I believe very strongly that the only way you can address port congestion and infrastructural decay is by making the waterways functional.

All over the world, bulk cargos are either moved by water or by rail. Our roads are not designed to carry the pressure they are carrying. If the waterways are functional, over 60 to 70 per cent of containers that arrived Lagos today have their final destination in Onitsha or Aba. If we can take those going to Onitsha and move them by water for example, we will take 50 containers out of the roads.

Is there any truth that there are plans by your party to impose a candidate during the primaries?

This question should not have come to me but to the party because I was not part of any meeting to impose a candidate. However, I agree with those who are saying that for any democratic process to be credible, peaceful, and achieve success at the end of the day, the party primary process must be credible and acceptable.

One good thing about credible primary is that it encourages unity among members after the primary. It is easier to lose and the person reconciles with a party, the establishment and move on.

When you feel shortchanged and deceived or you feel that the process was skewed ab initio, with the intention to get you out of the way; if it eventually happens, there is likelihood and tendency to fight back. That is not usually in the interest of the party. Just like you on the outside, my appeal is let the process be free, fair, and credible.

How convinced are you that you will defeat the other contestants this time around?

I am convinced. God’s time is now. And that is why I am going to give it my best shot for the will of God to be done

