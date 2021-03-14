News

Moghalu launches effort to open Anambra water route

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu has flagged off the bathymetric survey of the Aghommili- Mmamu-Ezu- Nkisi-Niger River course as an alternative means of transportation to boost to commercial and agricultural activities in Anambra State and the South-East.

 

At the flag-off event performed by Chief Moghalu at the Aghommili River bank at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Council of Anambra State, Moghalu pointed out the project involves clearing and dredging of the length of the rivers course.

 

On the bathymetric survey of the rivers that share a common course, he noted that it was aimed at opening up enormous economic and agricultural activities that will boost commercial activities in the state. Chiefs (Barrister) Tagbo Ike and Edozie Obasi, both stakeholder and President General respectively of Ndikelionwu community, venue for the flag-off from different perspectives, gave historical background details of the river course.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1.   The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a […]
News

Dispute over a mineral-rich land

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The two communities have had their eyes fixed on the land since 1962 when it was discovered that the piece of land is rich in minerals, especially oil. Since then, they have been on each other’s throat, trying to exercise control over the land. Now, the story has developed an internal dimension as OKEY MADUFORO […]
News

NLC kicks against 6% stamp duty on tenancy, lease agreements

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned and rejected Federal Government’s 6% stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreements to be effected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, lamented that the new financial burden was coming at a time when the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica