Moghalu launches effort to open Anambra water route

The Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu has flagged off the bathymetric survey of the Aghommili- Mmamu-Ezu- Nkisi-Niger River course as an alternative means of transportation to boost to commercial and agricultural activities in Anambra State and the South-East.

At the flag-off event performed by Chief Moghalu at the Aghommili River bank at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Council of Anambra State, Moghalu pointed out the project involves clearing and dredging of the length of the rivers course.

On the bathymetric survey of the rivers that share a common course, he noted that it was aimed at opening up enormous economic and agricultural activities that will boost commercial activities in the state. Chiefs (Barrister) Tagbo Ike and Edozie Obasi, both stakeholder and President General respectively of Ndikelionwu community, venue for the flag-off from different perspectives, gave historical background details of the river course.

