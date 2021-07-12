Moghalu: Nigeria’s public debt burden rising by N3.6trn annually

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has raised the alarm over what he described as Federal Government’s “borrowing binge” which has added an average of over N3.6 trillion to Nigeria’s public debt burden annually in the last six years.

The banker and public finance expert has therefore asked President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the “borrowing binge,” to avoid exposing the country and her citizens to a possible enslavement by creditors in the future.

Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 election, expressed concern at Nigeria’s debt exposure which stood at $32.85 billion as at March 2021.

He said that whereas the country’s external debt burden was $10.31 billion by 2015, it has doubled in the last six years with the possibility still rising by 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed his two term tenure of eight years.

According to Moghalu, this borrowing trend which represents a 218 percent increase was unprecedented, unsustainable and alarming.

“The total outstanding public debt stock increased by 173 percent in the same period, from N12.11 trillion to N33.10 trillion.

On the average, over N3.6 trillion is being added to the public debt annually.

This massive borrowing, and the infrastructure investment that has been used to justify it, have grossly underperformed,” he said.

